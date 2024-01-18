Reserve Padel Presents The Inaugural Padel For Brain Cancer

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Events Philanthropy

Miami’s premier luxury padel brand, Reserve Padel, is partnering with The Glioblastoma Research Organization (GBMRO) to present the inaugural Padel for Brain Cancer on Jan. 20.

“Padel for Brain Cancer is more than just a sporting competition; it’s a meaningful step toward advancing crucial research in the fight against glioblastoma,” says Amber Barbach, founder and director of The Glioblastoma Research Organization.

The competitive bracket tournament will kick off with 24 teams on the luxury waterfront courts. Throughout the day, competitors and spectators can enjoy raffle prizes and brand activations from sponsors, including JetSet Pilates, Sera and Mattina, Gorjana and Prenuvo or take part in the on-site yoga class, cryo facials and a pre-tournament warmup fitness class. Guests can also expect recovery drinks from Hydrant, Liquid Death, Local Weather, Magic Mind, OWYN and Popp.

“We hope to activate the wellness community in our hometown of Miami and curate a luxury event that not only entertains but raises significant awareness for this deadly brain cancer,” Barbach says.

After the competition comes to a close, attendees can enjoy a sunset cocktail hour.

Winners of the tournament will receive a full-body scan from Prenuvo, a TWOTWO prize box and additional prizes from brand partners.

Founded by Wayne Boich, Reserve is one of the leading lifestyle padel brands in the United States, offering members and guests the opportunity to combine elements of the sport with premier activations.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward cutting-edge research to find a cure for glioblastoma. Guests can sign up or purchase tickets here.