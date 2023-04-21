Reserve Padel Is Your Newest Luxury Fix For Social Sporting

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Entertainment Community

What do you get when a swanky new racquet sport rises to prominence in a city that operates on luxury experiences? Wayne Boich’s Reserve Padel, coined the most luxurious padel club in the country with premium drinks, eats and sunset-viewing, courtesy of its beachfront deck overlooking Biscayne Bay. The 50,000-square-foot pop-up launched full-force in Miami and has already played host to twelve of the best padel players in the world during its first “Reserve Cup.”

Believe it or not, Reserve isn’t just limited to padel players. The likes of David Beckham, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Taylor Fritz have all taken lessons at the glitzy new venue, which has also served as a local hotspot for DJ sets and nightlife activations post-sparring. Boich, CEO of Boich Investment Group and former number one junior tennis player in Florida, had his sights set on the sport of padel since traveling to France ten years ago, what he explains as a natural evolution from his days of playing full-court when it came to tennis.

“I grew up playing tennis. I started hitting tennis balls against my garage door at home when I was six years old before I started competing, playing in junior grand slams and eventually landed a full tennis scholarship to the University of Miami,” Boich said. “Padel is a unique blend of tennis, racketball, and squash and it’s a greatly rewarding sport that allows people at all skill levels to all play and get competitive.”

Padel is a relatively new sport in the U.S., although recently on the rise since its inception in Mexico in 1969. Around 65+ public and private courts exist in the country, with Miami being the hub. Some of these locations include eight open-air doubles courts at Wynwood Padel Club, five air-conditioned indoor glass courts at Open Padel and four courts at Real Padel that were custom-built in Spain (where padel is most popular).

Reserve Padel at the Miami Seaplane Base welcomes six new glass-enclosed courts to the rotation, along with several on-site amenities like private lessons with top padel coaches, health-conscious bites by cult-followed Pura Vida, a full-service bar, pro shop, sunset yoga and special event programming. In an international city like Miami where racquet sports fuel social activity as much as boating or sun-worshipping, padel is well-received. And Boich will see to that.

“My underlying passion for expanding padel’s reach and awareness in North America has driven me to create Reserve—a multifaceted brand that represents the future of this exciting sport,” Boich said. “The launch marks a milestone moment in history for padel, offering a revolutionary platform that extends across many verticals – from membership clubs and pop-ups to premier events, tournaments and apparel.”

As much of a lifestyle as it is a sport, padel approaches a robust future with the Reserve brand at the forefront. The new Reserve facility in Miami serves as a gathering place for spectators and players alike, lovers of the sport and the lifestyle it promotes, as well as members of the community who seek to further their social involvement. Additionally, it doesn’t get more Miami than arriving to a padel private lesson via boat or seaplane, an option proudly offered at the Reserve Miami location.

There’s plenty more in store for Reserve and padel moving forward. Boich’s vision grew from the World Padel Tour at Island Gardens in Miami last year to a dynamic, fully experiential padel brand with its initial launch in Miami, and that’s only the beginning.

“In addition to expanding its network of padel clubs and partnerships across the US, Reserve is committed to organizing world-class tournaments and events that showcase the best in the game,” Boich said. “Reserve is unique in that it allows for boundless opportunities within the world of padel.”