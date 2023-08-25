By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Eating out doesn't always have to mean with others. Many times we're on the go, need some "me" time or just simply don't feel like sharing, which is where these restaurants come into play. Below, find some of the city's most celebrated restaurants where eating dinner by yourself is a whole vibe.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

151 NE 41st St. / Website

The Bastion Collection's L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is a modern French restaurant from the legendary Chef Joël Robuchon. The signature dining counter directly faces the open kitchen, perfect for solo dining at the bar. The menu features classic L'Atelier dishes as well as fresh seasonal creations, and there's also a robust beverage program to top off the fine dining experience. At the only two-starred Michelin restaurant in Miami, you don’t need company because the whole experience will elevate you.

Boia De

5205 NE 2nd Ave / Website

It's easier to snag a reservation for one or grab a seat at the bar as a walk-in at Boia, which means you're in luck. The cozy environment will have you forgetting you're dining alone in no time. Here, the chefs will take you on a culinary journey that you can enjoy all by yourself without the pain of sharing.

Alton Food Hall

955 Alton Road / Website

Alton Food Hall has a wide variety of vendors, each specializing in a different cuisine making it the ideal place to branch out and try something new on your solo lunch break. Alexia's Nude Vegan, Jugo Boss, Golden Burger, Dumpling King, Tacos and Tattoos, Wow Poke, and Wingstop are some of the most popular operators in Alton Food Hall.

Le Chick Miami

310 NW 24th St. / Website

Le Chick Miami, inspired by Rotisserie Amsterdam, is a lively eatery specializing in award-winning burgers and fried chicken that can easily be consumed solo without any weird looks. Guests are invited to sit at the outdoor bar, which serves frozen margaritas, Spanish gin, tonic and sangria. No matter how crowded the place is, you can almost always be sure you'll get a seat,. During weekday happy hour from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Le Chick offers discounted bites and cocktails for your solo enjoyment.

Hiden

313 NW 25th St. / Website

At this Michelin-starred restaurant situated behind a taqueria in Wynwood, the experience will cost you $250. The price is justified, however, because at Hiden, you'll experience a one-of-a-kind feast along with seven other people at the intimate omakase counter. The chef in the kitchen will be all the company you need, as you enjoy every perfectly-selected and finely-prepared courses.

Sushi By Scratch

3242 Charles Ave / Website

Omakase ranks high on the list of dining experiences enjoyed solo, because speaking comes second after observing and digesting when omakase is involved. At this 10-seat destination, you will enjoy 17 courses after sipping on cocktails prior to the culinary experience, making this spot perfect just for you.

Doya

347 NW 24th St. / Website

The large central bar that anchors this Aegean hotspot is exactly where you'll want to savor the selection of mouthwatering mezes from Greece and Turkey's coastal regions. The exterior is also an oasis, with a massive terrace surrounded by lush greenery that transports diners to an alternate bohemian world in the heart of Wynwood. Accordion doors enable the indoor-outdoor flow, making Doya a go-to no matter where you set up shop.