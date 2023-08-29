5 Restaurants In Miami That Master The Open Kitchen Concept

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink

The open kitchen concept has become increasingly popular in upscale restaurants, in tandem with the heightened desire for experiential dining that involves a delicate dance between both the chefs and patrons. In high-brow restaurants, it used to be that a diner’s familiarity with the kitchen preparing the food was limited to a momentary sighting of chefs yelling orders behind a swinging silver door with a round window as table attendants transported dishes back and forth.

Now, guests not only want a taste of the food, but also the action behind the scenes—whether that involves feisty chef personalities performing an act of chopping vegetables while conversing with onlookers or just a view into the kitchen from afar. Below, you’ll find Miami restaurants that are mastering the art of the open kitchen, where the final product on your plate is equally as important as the steps taken to get there.

HaSalon

Everything about Eyal Shani’s HaSalon involves a show, from the creative menu distinguishing animal creatures from sea creatures to the late-night, dancing-on-tables Israeli party that erupts sometime after 10 p.m. The bar counter seating offers a show of its own, however. Watch intently as the talented chefs plate a hummus platter or deftly season a salad, and if you’re lucky, you might find yourself doing shots with them.

Doya

The modern Aegean meze and bar in Wynwood known as Doya has some of the best seating around. In addition to its expansive wraparound bar seating in the center, Doya’s open kitchen seating offers guests firsthand access to Chef Erhan Kostepan’s mastery of Greek and Turkish cuisine.

L’Atelier Robuchon

The two Michelin-starred restaurant serves modern French cuisine in an elegant environment, perhaps most notably from the sultry, red-rimmed open kitchen that invites guests to gaze at the kitchen’s craft. Even if you’re not seated at the counter, the wide open view of chefs interacting with each other and communicating orders adds another element of dimension to an otherwise formal dining experience.

Uchi

Sushi chefs at omakase counters have long been practicing the art of preparing food in an open kitchen environment. At Uchi, it’s not so much omakase as it is ordering a la carte from the counter and watching the sushi chefs roll and chop non-traditional Japanese delights.

Casa Tua Cucina

Casa Tua Cucina falls slightly outside of the traditional open kitchen concept, mostly because it’s a high-end food hall of sorts. To that end, it excels in this arena. Whether you’re craving salad, pasta, sushi or pizza, you’ll be sitting at a designated counter for said food items, with the ingredients and ovens laid out directly before you. It’s an interactive, lively experience that separates Casa Tua Cucina from its big sister in Miami Beach, the more formal, sit-down counterpart.