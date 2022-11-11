By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment

This Art Basel season will host four acclaimed chefs in an exclusive dining series held in an empty Design District space turned high-end restaurant and art gallery, helmed by a collaboration between Resy and American Express.

Michelin and James Beard Award-winning chefs Massimo Bottura, Missy Robins and Mashama Bailey will showcase their renowned culinary talents to American Express card holders with Global Dining Access at $350 per person, while chef Michael Solomonov will treat guests to a free gallery day via a reservation. The Resy dinner series arrives at a particularly unique time when reservations are in peak demand, serving as the sought-after golden ticket to dining out after a pandemic-induced era of staying in.

The first night of intimate dinners begins on Nov. 29 with Bottura, Chef Patron of Osteria Francescana in Italy, kicking off the series. Owner and head chef of the previously named best restaurant in the world, Bottura is no stranger to the Miami food scene, having cooked with Miami celebrity chef Jose Mendin of Food Comma Hospitality Group.

California-based artist Phillip K. Smith III will spearhead a large-scale art installation to be displayed as diners experience the convergence of fine art and cuisine. His “Garden of Reflections” consists of 17 columnar sculptures that interact with the movement of light in their design, intended to represent one’s changing perception of a surrounding space.

“We are creating a full pop-up restaurant in the Design District just for the week. Guests will walk in and not know exactly where they are – it will have the feeling, ‘has this restaurant always been here?’” said Resy Chief Marketing Officer Hannah Kelly. “The space is a canvas for the chefs to create their own dining experience alongside the art which was also custom-created for the moment in time.”

Solomonov of Philadelphia’s Zahav, Laser Wolf and K’Far will be the chef in the spotlight on Nov. 30 during the series’ gallery day, which will also include a viewing of Smith III’s masterpiece and is open to all Resy users.

“Food, culture and art are so intricately linked and I am thrilled to be partnering with American Express and Resy to bring this exciting experience to guests in Miami,” Solomonov said in a press release.

The Global Dining Access culinary celebration will also extend beyond the Design District pop-up to the buzzed-about COTE Miami, Joe’s Stone Crab and Mandolin Aegean Bistro, where specially curated dinner experiences will ensue.

Gastronomy lovers and status seekers alike will love the experience of dining in a highly-tailored, selective setting that merges the arts and entertainment sectors and the social thrill of having somewhere to be, as alluded to in a recent piece from The Atlantic, “Nothing Is Cooler Than Going Out To Dinner.”

Resy may be a platform to score coveted reservations where the barrier to entry is high, but its Global Dining Access for a targeted group of elite American Express cardholders takes VIP to the next level. Having launched in July of 2021, the dining program has since grown from 150 restaurants to 550+ restaurants, including some of Miami’s hottest seats at Boia De, Carbone Miami, Jaguar Sun, KYU and more.

“Resy is a guide to where to eat out and how to get in. Our Notify feature is beloved by people who dine out a lot… I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gotten a coveted table after setting a Notify!” Kelly said. “We’re popping up at Art Basel, one of the biggest cultural moments of the year, to reinforce that Resy is a go-to resource for restaurant discovery and access.”