See The $3.5 Million Mansion Rick Ross Bought From Amar'e Stoudemire in Cash

Miami-born rapper Rick Ross is set to release an album this year titled Richer Than I've Ever Been, and he's out to prove it. He just purchased former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire’s Southwest Ranches estate for $3.5 million - in cash.

Just four days after the listing went up, the property was already under contrac. The deal marks the fastest closing in the history of Landmark Ranch Estates. Stoudemire was represented by Kim Knausz of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and Ross was represented by his sister and agent, Tawanda Roberts of Florida Realty of Miami.

Stoudemire bought the gated estate for $3.7 million in 2011. The stately home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and spans more than 2.3 acres of land, with a main house and a guest house.

The main house features 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and 7,361 square feet of space, while the guesthouse offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and a living room. All-in-all, living space totals 1,314 square feet.

This house screams “party." The main home comes with plenty of space for entertaining, including a porte-cochere and nine-car garage, a chef’s kitchen, yoga room, indoor bar space complete with a pool table, two offices and even a hidden movie theater accessible through a hidden door.

The extravagant chef’s kitchen has an island and a peninsula, four ovens, a massive walk-in pantry, a six-burner gas range and custom millwork.

The master bedroom and suite is the best part of the house, with marble floors, luxe drapes and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors for easy access to the backyard. The suite includes a wide-open space with a gorgeous bathroom, a tub for luxurious baths and an expansive closet fit for royalty with a chandelier. The closet also has custom-built gray cabinetry, back-lighting and stainless-steel sliding ladders to reach higher shelves.

If the main interior of the home wasn’t enough, the backyard contains a resort-style pool, spa and waterfall with a sweeping deck and outdoor summer kitchen fit for a grill master.

Starting his career in the early 2000s with the Phoenix Suns, the current Brooklyn Nets player development assistant went on to play for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat before retiring from his professional NBA career in 2016. Ross, meanwhile, just released a track alongside Drake titled "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with plans to release his 11th studio album, Richer Than I've Ever Been, later this year.

