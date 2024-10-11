Rick Teed Breaks Into The South Florida Real Estate Scene With The Agency

Home & Real Estate, Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, real estate,

Power broker and home preservation specialist Rick Teed emerges in South Florida with The Agency, launching his entry into the market with a $47.9M trophy property.



Exterior front view of 733 Middle River Dr. in Fort Lauderdale

Rick Teed is not just a name in real estate; he is a force to be reckoned with. Ranked #1 in the nation by the Wall Street Journal in 2014 and 2015 during his tenure at Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) leading team Teedhaze, Rick has an impeccable track record of closing over $1.5 billion in transactions in the Bay Area. Now, this seasoned professional is bringing his expertise and passion to South Florida, stepping into the market with a bang by presenting a $47.9 million trophy property in Fort Lauderdale with The Agency South Florida.



The quartz staircase is one of the home's many bespoke features.

With a bold and expansive vision for the Miami landscape, he recently facilitated the sale of penthouses in the highly anticipated Waldorf Astoria Miami to Tony Robbins and his business partner, AJ Gupta, further cementing his influence in shaping the city’s luxury real estate market.

Stepping into Teed’s world is like entering a masterclass in historic restoration and real estate innovation. “I found myself working for very famous people very early, handling some of the great estates in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester County. Think Rockefeller estates or Ray Dalio’s home,” says Rick. Starting his first company, Classic Restorations, at the tender age of 19, he worked on iconic houses like the Bush Holly House and the Vanderbilt mansion that still today is the home of Greens Farm Academy. These experiences honed his skills in quality real estate and historic restoration.





The home features a Jetson drone landing pad on the roof.

California was Teed’s next destination, where he bought a building and transformed it into 60 lofts with high-end restaurants on the main floor. “My thing became liberating old spaces and turning them into desirable entertainment areas,” Rick notes.

Rick Teed’s visionary approach to identifying undervalued properties, transforming them, and turning them into highly soughtafter assets played a crucial role in the creation of Compass Concierge. This service revolutionized what brokerages could offer clients as a competitive advantage. Teed’s concept was so impactful that it inspired other major players in the industry to follow suit. Companies like Zillow with “Buy Your Home,” Sotheby’s with “ELEVATE,” and Travis Kalanick’s “Open Door” all drew inspiration from Teed’s model, continuing the trend he set in motion.





The serene living space features breathtaking views of the waterfront.

Joining The Agency in South Florida marks a new chapter for him, a chapter filled with anticipation and excitement. He leaves Compass San Francisco, where he was the first founding partner, to team up with industry heavyweights like Santiago Arana, Mauricio Umansky and Billy Rose. “I met Mauricio years ago and really liked him. When The Agency launched in Florida, I saw a significant opportunity. There aren’t as many big agents here as in L.A., Aspen, and New York offices, for example. It motivated me to step in and over-deliver to these clients,” Rick explains.

His entry into the South Florida market couldn’t be timelier. The crown jewel, 733 Middle River Drive in Fort Lauderdale, epitomizes luxury living. With 108 feet of deep water frontage, this nearly 12,000 square-foot mansion boasts five bedrooms, 11 baths, a 12-seat theater, a gym, a salt sauna, an office with a car collector’s glass wall, a miniature golf course and a Jetson drone landing pad—to name a few highlights. That’s not even to mention its jaw-dropping panoramic waterfront views that perfectly encapsulate the beauty of South Florida living. Completely furnished, the home exudes luxury and meticulous attention to detail. “You can’t get this kind of home and land, particularly in South Florida, at this price point. Those priced out of Palm Beach and Miami are flocking to Fort Lauderdale. It’s a lifestyle haven,” he says.



The kitchen boasts exquisite interior design and state-of-the-art appliances.

His vision extends beyond luxury homes. As the co-founder of DigDeepSF.org, he has impacted countless lives by providing high-quality presents for children through the Salvation Army during the holidays. An accomplished author of the bestselling book Mighty Bitcoin, Teed’s influence transcends real estate into finance and technology. His latest project? Developing AI tools aimed at expanding homeownership among America’s “unbanked” population. This project, along with his initiative to introduce approximately 723 mobile homes to the families of servicemen and women near Eglin AFB, showcases his commitment to making homeownership attainable for all.

Teed’s philosophy is simple but profound. “Listening is the ultimate superpower,” he says. “I’m always on the lookout for how I can make the properties we represent better, reach the right people and give the properties the attention they deserve. It’s not about the quantity of the listings you have, but the quality.”

Rick Teed’s entry into the South Florida luxury real estate market is nothing short of transformative, as clear from this Fort Lauderdale masterpiece. It’s clear this is just the beginning of an exciting future ahead for Teed and The Agency’s Florida emergence.