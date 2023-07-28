Remembering All 10 Of Rihanna's Met Gala Appearances

By: Denise Warner
July 28, 2023
People Style & Beauty
RIhanna is a queen of the Met Gala.
The singer-turned-mogul has graced the event 10 times and we're talking a walk down the red carpet lane to remember all of her looks through the years.
ThemeKarl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
ThemeIn America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
ThemeHeavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination
ThemeRei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
ThemeChina: Through The Looking Glass
ThemeCharles James: Beyond Fashion
ThemeSchiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations
ThemeAlexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
ThemeThe Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion
ThemePoiret: King of Fashion
Photography by: Jojo Korsh, BFA.com; Joe Schildhorn, BFA.com; Benjamin Lozovsky, BFA.com; Billy Farrell, BFA.com: Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images; Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images