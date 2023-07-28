RIhanna At The Met Gala Through The Years: Photos

    

Search Our Site

Remembering All 10 Of Rihanna's Met Gala Appearances

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | July 28, 2023 | People Style & Beauty

RIhanna is a queen of the Met Gala.

See Also: The 10 Best Dressed Stars At The 2023 Met Gala

The singer-turned-mogul has graced the event 10 times and we're talking a walk down the red carpet lane to remember all of her looks through the years.

2023

Rihanna In 2023

Theme
Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

2021

Rihanna In 2021

Theme
In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

2018

Rihanna In 2018

Theme
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination

2017

Rihanna In 2017

Theme
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

2015

Rihanna In 2015

Theme
China: Through The Looking Glass

2014

Rihanna In 2014

Theme
Charles James: Beyond Fashion

2012

Rihanna In 2012

Theme
Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

2011

Rihanna In 2011

Theme
Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

2009

Rihanna In 2009

Theme
The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion

2007

Rihanna In 2007

Theme
Poiret: King of Fashion


Tags: rihanna met gala Denise Warner Apple News

Photography by: Jojo Korsh, BFA.com; Joe Schildhorn, BFA.com; Benjamin Lozovsky, BFA.com; Billy Farrell, BFA.com: Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images; Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images