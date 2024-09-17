Inside Rimowa's First-Ever Handbag, The 'Original Bag'

Lifestyle, Style & Beauty,

Maybe you’ve seen them at the airport or perhaps worn by some of fashion's most notable faces. No matter where you’ve seen them, it’s indisputable that Rimowa is everywhere.

Whether creating custom pieces for the likes of Pharrell (who has a custom keyboard case), or collaborating with quiet luxury brand Aime Leon Dore, Rimowa stays busy. For a brand that predominantly makes luggage, the German company finds authentic ways to remain an active part of the cultural conversation while simultaneously becoming a larger part of their consumers lives outside of travel.

Rimowa does this by expanding into cross-body bags, backpacks, sunglasses, and even iPhone cases. Most recently, it added a new product category to its 126-year-old brand—its first handbag, aptly named The Original Bag.

To learn more about the launch and dig into the history of the brand that pioneered using aluminum in the fashion space, we sat down with Rimowa CEO Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert. He took over for LVMH founder Bernard Arnault's son, Alexander Arnault in 2021 and has been leading the company ever since.

Rimowa is one of the leading brands in the luxury travel space. How did the usage of aluminum come to be, and why was that the best route over something more traditional?

The story of aluminum and Rimowa goes back to the 1920s, when we introduced the world’s first aluminum suitcase. At the time, this was a revolutionary choice. It’s a lightweight, incredibly strong material that is resistant to the wear and tear of travel. It’s also infinitely recyclable. Our choice of using aluminum for the Original Bag was driven by our philosophy of engineering durable companions, staying true to our design and function imperatives, and also our desire to truly bring our touch to an otherwise very busy handbag scene.

In terms of wearable pieces, Rimowa has a collection of cross body bags already that come in an assortment of materials, but this new bag is new in that it's the Original Bag. Tell us a little bit about its history.

The Original Bag is our first handbag. It channels the values that established Rimowa as a leader in the industry into a wearable form—a modern-day piece that echoes the brand’s legacy of crafting thoughtfully designed, lightweight and resilient companions.

We wanted to create a piece that nods to this history that is also fully prepared for the demands of the present. Modern life requires versatility, a fashion-forward handbag that you can rely on throughout a day of running errands around the city and will continue to be your bag of choice at the gallery opening you’re going to later that night. A go-to, no matter the occasion. Lastly, a bag that transcends the traditional boundaries of gender.

How did you adapt the traditional suitcase to be a handbag/cross-body bag?

The Original Bag isn’t a direct adaptation of our suitcases. It’s inspired by the same principle that brought our luggage to life: innovation. We approached the design of the Original Bag with the intention of creating something new yet unmistakably Rimowa.

One of the more unique aspects of Rimowa luggage is the brand's encouragement of the use of stickers, often releasing limited edition stickers for travelers to add to their luggage. Is this a similar idea?

We love seeing Rimowas covered in stickers. It’s become a cherished tradition among us and our clientele. We like to think of our products as blank canvases for journeys. Stickers are a meaningful way of telling stories and carrying special memories, as we highlighted in our Lifetime of Memories campaign. As we do for all our products, we hope that the Original Bag carries forward the same spirit of self-expression, becoming a reflection of personal style and daily journeys.

The campaign for the Original Bag features iconic names in fashion and culture, tell us a little about the direction and how that came to be.

For the campaign, we wanted to create something that reflects the Original Bag itself, particularly its versatility. We chose to collaborate with talents who embodied this, individuals who use our brand authentically, and for the Original Bag to stand out as a piece that perfectly complements their dynamic, multi-faceted lives.

What’s one thing that would surprise people the most about these pieces?

Surprising our clientele with the unexpected is something we like to do at Rimowa, and one remarkable—yet often surprising— feature of our products is the intricate craftsmanship behind them. The Original Bag is no exception. Made in our historic factory in Cologne, it’s a testament to our attention to detail, with over 200 precisely engineered components coming together to bring it to life.

To the extent you can share, how do you plan to continue to push the luxury luggage and wearables space forward?

Our pursuit of innovation is at the core of everything we do, and we plan to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. That means anticipating the needs of travelers, exploring new materials, designs and creating products that enhance both travel and everyday experiences.

To learn more about The Original Bag or Rimowa's line of luxury travel, visit the company's website or Instagram.