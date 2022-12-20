Ring in the New Year with Mediterranean Hotspot Byblos Miami

By Byblos By Byblos | | Food & Drink Sponsored Post

Miami Beach’s famed Mediterranean hotspot, Byblos Miami, is inviting guests to ring in the new year with an elevated dining experience with options of a 3-course $100++ & 4-course $275++ prix-fixe menu that includes their famous black truffle pide with buffalo mozzarella, halloumi and tartufata and a wagyu short rib made with black truffle eggplant puree, brussels sprouts, and pine nut dukkah, followed by some late-night revelry featuring a live DJ, entertainment, party favors, and more. For all inquiries email [email protected], or call 786.864.2990. Byblos Miami is located at 1545 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL

1st Seating: Starts at 6:00PM

2nd Seating: Starts at 8:30PM

Reservations: opentable.com/byblos-miami