Experience Riviera Maya's Culture and Cuisine in Five-Star Luxury at the Newly Reopened Maroma, A Belmond Hotel

Culture, Lifestyle, Culture Feature, Lifestyle Feature,

By J.P. Anderson By J.P. Anderson | | Culture, Lifestyle, Culture Feature, Lifestyle Feature,

Swaying palm trees and endless ocean vistas set a tranquil scene

Immerse yourself in the culture and flavors of the Riviera Maya in five-star fashion at the newly reopened Maroma, A Belmond Hotel.

THE SETTING

Cancún may be famous for its rollicking party scene, but head south from the Hotel Zone and you’ll find that the region has a seriously sophisticated side. Tranquil beaches, exquisitely prepared regional cuisine and posh luxury hotels provide a haven for A-list travelers—and as I discovered on a recent visit, no property is posher than Maroma, A Belmond Hotel (belmond.com/maroma). Nestled in 200 acres of jungle along the inviting sands and crystal blue waters of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, it has long been one of the area’s most premium properties; now, newly reopened after a stunning renovation, it’s taken Riviera Maya luxe to the next level.

THE PROPERTY

Surrounded by lush jungle, we wind along a meandering road until we see the resort, whose gleaming white stucco buildings effortlessly blend into the surroundings. It’s an intentional touch by design studio Tara Bernerd & Partners, which helmed the refresh with the aim of honoring Mayan traditions of masonry and has filled the property with made-in-Mexico furnishings, objects and textiles. Venturing through the main entrance, an inner courtyard beckons with swaying palm trees and a main pool chicly done in vibrant Sukabumi tiles; beyond, the Caribbean waters are visible through an archway, completing the idyllic scene. The Mayan-chic vibe continues to our hacienda-style beachfront suite (one of 10 new beachfront suites and 72 total rooms, suites and villas on property, some with outdoor shower and plunge pool), where handpainted Jalisco clay tiles on the floors combine with luxe finishes to make for an opulent vibe.





savor stunning waterside views and innovative takes on Mexican cuisine at all-day restaurant Casa Mayor.

Indeed, it’s in the culinary realm that Maroma shines brightest: From innovative takes on traditional Mexican dining to wood-fired global fare and handcrafted cocktails, the flavors of the region are on vibrant display at every meal.

THE EXPERIENCE

Simply being on property amounts to an immersion in the local culture. Maroma Spa by Guerlain (the brand’s first outpost in Latin America) beckons with Mayan-inspired treatments like the Purifying Cenote “Water” moisturizing massage, while other experiences include the temazcal, a transformative, sweat-lodge-like purifying ritual led by a local shaman that helps detoxify the body and touts a host of other physical and mental benefits; taste-and-learn sessions that cover agave in all its forms; and hands-on lessons in tortilla making—a definite highlight of our stay, especially as we devoured the results. Indeed, it’s in the culinary realm that Maroma shines brightest: From innovative takes on traditional Mexican dining at all-day spot Casa Mayor to wood-fired global fare at star chef Curtis Stone’s Woodend (think rack of lamb with cashew tahini and ember-roasted vegetables with basil pesto) to handcrafted cocktails at Bambuco by Handshake, the flavors of the region are on vibrant display at every meal.

THE TAKEAWAY

With its lush, luxurious setting between jungle and sea and a genuine embrace of Mayan culture at every turn, the refreshed Maroma, A Belmond Hotel has emerged more fabulous than ever. Simply put, if Cancún is where you’re headed, Maroma is the only place to be.