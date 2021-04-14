Robert Simon Shares His Top 3 Ideas That Will Help Take Your Firm To The Next Level

| April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

One of the most asked questions founding partner of Simon Law Group and Justice HQ receives is, "Where will I get cases?" To help, Simon is sharing his top 3 ideas that will help you find cases and take your firm to the next level.

What are your top 3 ideas for taking a firm to the next level?

Robert Simon: My top 3 ideas for taking your firm to the next level are Case Acquisition, Co-counseling, and Co-working spaces. So let’s dive in on each topic in depth.

The first is case acquisition. People need to know who you are and that they can call you if they need your help. So start creating your own brand online and in person. Reach out to your law school friends and classmates. Use the power of social media to your advantage. Join your local bar organizations and as many listservs as possible. If you’re seen as the hungry lawyer who’s always helping other people, there’s no doubt in my mind that you’ll start getting cases. Don’t forget about SEO and online strategy. If you don’t know how to do this, ask for help. Last but not least, become friends with medical professionals who’d be seeing your clients.

The second is co-counseling. Co-counseling is how I stood out! When you co-counsel with more experienced lawyers and share the fee, not only will you learn more, but your network will grow too. This is actually how I started out. I was referring all my cases to specialists I wanted to be and was proud to associate with. Within a few years, I was able to scale my business because I was getting massive jury verdicts. Now, I’m the guy people come to for mentoring, which is something I love doing!

The third is co-working spaces. When you’re starting your firm, a huge overhead cost is for an office space. Instead of wasting money on this fixed cost, you can always have a virtual office or even a co-working space. In this day and age, with technology, it’s 100% possible to be a virtual lawyer and pay for a co-working space or a physical office if you need it. But, you’ll want to find co-working spaces that offer you more than just space. You’ll want a place where you can collaborate, network, and make lasting connections with other attorneys—kind of like what Justice HQ offers.