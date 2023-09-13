Brooklyn Pizzeria Roberta's Makes Its Way To Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle

Brandon Hoy

The Brooklyn-based pizza institution known for catapulting the Neapolitan pie’s claim to fame, as well as the presence of honey as a topping, has set its sights on another groundbreaking first—a permanent location in Miami that opens in early 2024.

After teasing the city with a preview of its iconic wood-fired pies in a Design District pop-up in 2017, the Roberta’s team has signed a lease at luxury Miami Beach condominium 72 Park, with plans to occupy 3,000 square feet of the building’s 10,000-square-foot ground-floor retail space. The 22-story residential tower is a development project by real estate firm Lefferts, which specializes in creating high-quality residential and commercial properties in both NYC and Miami.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant, helmed by Brandon Hoy and two-Michelin-starred chef and co-founder Carlo Mirarchi, has been captivating Brooklynites from its warehouse location since 2008. Neighborhood foodies would ritually gather at Roberta’s with a craving for the famous Bee Sting pizza (a tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili and honey concoction), artisanal dishes derived from ingredients in the rooftop garden, charcuterie and vibey beats. Now it boasts seven outposts ranging from full-service to casual, in addition to a frozen section in Whole Foods.

“We are very excited to introduce Roberta’s to the vibrant city of Miami,” said Roberta’s chef and co-founder Carlo Mirarchi in a press release. “The energy and diversity of Miami’s food scene resonates deeply with our commitment to providing fun and memorable dining experiences for our guests. With its rich cultural tapestry, Miami provides the perfect canvas and 72 Park the perfect home for Roberta’s first step into the Florida market.”

Roberta’s will take over the northwest corner of 72 Park, introducing a taste of Brooklyn charm to the quaint, beachside community of North Beach. The outpost will be in good company, surrounded by neighborhood fixtures in hospitality, retail, music, arts and culture and recreation. Slated for completion next summer, 72 Park features fully-furnished one- to three-bedroom units equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, deep balconies, Italian cabinetry and advanced smart building systems.