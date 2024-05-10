Rocco Iannone Drives Ferrari Style To F1 Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture, Lifestyle, Celebrity, fashion,

Under the deft hands of Italian designer Rocco Iannone, luxury automobile brand Ferrari has expanded its imprint to fashion with a licensed apparel and accessories collection for men and women. The high-end line is a cross between sporty and sexy, embodying the three pillars of the Ferrari brand—luxury cars, racing and lifestyle—with every design.

The Ferrari Miami Capsule Collection launched during the height of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, at which time Iannone was presented with an honorary master’s degree in fashion design from alma mater Istituto Marangoni in a fireside chat. Having graduated from the original campus in Milan, Iannone witnessed a full-circle career moment as he received the award during both F1 Miami and the 70th anniversary of Ferrari in the U.S. market.

Surrounded by the school’s student body and closest community, Iannone discussed his design journey from being a student at Istituto Marangoni to assuming the role of creative director of Ferrari Style, as well as the challenges that came with venturing into new brand territory.

As an extension of this conversation, we chatted Ferrari, the new capsule collection and all things design with the Italian fashion force here.