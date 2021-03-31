Rock & Roll at Grunge Room Tuesdays

PHOTO COURTESY OF WORLDREDEYE.COM
SIT BACK, RELAX AND GRAB A DRINK AT MIAMI’S NEWEST NIGHTLIFE SPECTACLE, GRUNGE ROOM TUESDAYS.
With good music, good vibes and an old-school feel, W South Beach (@wsouthbeach) welcomes Grunge Room. Dubbed Grunge Room Tuesdays, the new event series takes place in one of the oldest bars in Miami—the Living Room Bar, located in the W South Beach lobby. Grunge Room Tuesdays commenced on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, kicking off with a live performance from Honey Moon, the incredible duo of model DJ Ella Darr and Carlos La Vega. Managing partner of KNR Hospitality Nicola Siervo says, “The goal of this event series is to bring back the old days and bar vibes that Miami Beach was known for.” With handcrafted cocktails, live music and the elegance of the Living Room Bar, Grunge Room brings the perfect element of cool, old-school rocker flair back to Miami. Let’s rock ’n’ roll.
