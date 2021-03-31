At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Let's Rock & Roll at Grunge Room Tuesdays

    

Alexa Shabinsky | March 31, 2021 | Culture Events Music


PHOTO COURTESY OF WORLDREDEYE.COM
SIT BACK, RELAX AND GRAB A DRINK AT MIAMI’S NEWEST NIGHTLIFE SPECTACLE, GRUNGE ROOM TUESDAYS.

With good music, good vibes and an old-school feel, W South Beach (@wsouthbeach) welcomes Grunge Room. Dubbed Grunge Room Tuesdays, the new event series takes place in one of the oldest bars in Miami—the Living Room Bar, located in the W South Beach lobby. Grunge Room Tuesdays commenced on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, kicking off with a live performance from Honey Moon, the incredible duo of model DJ Ella Darr and Carlos La Vega. Managing partner of KNR Hospitality Nicola Siervo says, “The goal of this event series is to bring back the old days and bar vibes that Miami Beach was known for.” With handcrafted cocktails, live music and the elegance of the Living Room Bar, Grunge Room brings the perfect element of cool, old-school rocker flair back to Miami. Let’s rock ’n’ roll.

