Rolling Loud Releases Its 2024 Lineup

Rolling Loud Miami is back and pushing boundaries more than ever. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the flagship festival will take place Dec. 13-15, returning to the Hard Rock Stadium for hip-hop from 113 artists and Miami magic.



Photo Courtesy: Rolling Loud

Featuring Rolling Loud icons such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Future headlining the festival this year, the world’s largest hip-hop festival is also bringing many first-timers to its stage. From YEAT YG Marley to Byron Messia, among others, this upcoming festival is set to have some of the most showstopping performances, complete with rising stars, underground mainstays and 10+ days of programming around the city celebrating Rolling Lound’s decade of impact. Rolling Loud Miami will also feature a crossover of country artists, highlighted by Shaboozey and Reyna Roberts. Guests should also expect some surprises and special guests.



Photo Courtesy: Rolling Loud

This year’s festival honors 10 incredible festival years by displaying a brand-new poster design. Partnering with Google Play, Rolling Lound will hold an exclusive presale on Aug. 14 and 15 before general sales on Aug. 16.



Photo Courtesy: Rolling Loud

See the full lineup here.