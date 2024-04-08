Rolling Loud Miami 2024 To Return This Winter For 10th Anniversary

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Entertainment Community

It’s a new, cooler era for esteemed Miami-born hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. Returning for its tenth year in an epic anniversary celebration, the festival will take place as an extension of Art Basel debauchery from Dec. 13 to 15, deviating from the usual summer dates.

The official announcement comes fresh off the close of Rolling Loud California 2024, which featured a star-studded talent lineup ranging from Nicki Minaj and Post Malone to Sexyy Red and Bryson Tiller. Fans even experienced special guest appearances from greats such as Travis Scott and Quavo, in between popping into the various cultural activations onsite (i.e. a tattoo parlor, glam and nail care station, barbershop and more).

“Rolling Loud has grown so much over the past ten years, and we are proud to have developed a place where passionate fans can experience all aspects of hip-hop culture,” said Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif in a press statement. “Now, with California in the books, we look forward to the biggest party of all: our ‘10 Years of Rolling Loud’ anniversary show in Miami.”

Rolling Loud Miami will take over its home at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens once again, promising to welcome another round of hip-hop heavy hitters to the 305. This year, fans can purchase the “Rage Pack” in addition to their festival passes, a bundle that includes a “Best Fans In The World” t-shirt, clear bag, sunglasses, lanyard, water bottle, bandana and hand sanitizer.

“Pre-Roll” events will emerge throughout the weeks leading up to the festival, coinciding with the plethora of art-themed happenings taking place across the city for Miami Art Week. For those looking to secure their spot in the madness, presale passes are currently available here.