3 Romantic Spas To Enjoy On Valentine's Day

Charlotte Trattner

RESET AND REJUVENATE WITH YOUR LOVED ONE AT THESE THREE MIAMI SPAS, WHERE ROMANCE AND RELAXATION GO HAND IN HAND.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach



Photo Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Nestled within the opulent Ritz- Carlton, South Beach, the spa offers a break from the everyday hustle and bustle of Miami. Enjoy an extravagant sensorial couples journey designed to purify mind and body. Indulge in this bespoke and nourishing full-body massage that works to ground the mind and relax the body. Followed by a beautifully soothing salt soak inspired by ancient traditions that harness the power of minerals and water to reenergize and purify, couples will enjoy the utmost spa experience full of romance and bliss. 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, @ritzcarltonsouthbeach

1 Hotel South Beach



Photo Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

At the first U.S. Bamford Wellness Spa in the country, guests can experience the ultimate bliss with the couples indulgence treatment. Meant to nurture the body, mind and spirit, you and your partner can destress with a massage choice of either an 80-minute destress massage or an 80-minute deep-tissue massage, both set to leave you feeling perfectly at ease. Then enjoy the 50-minute rejuvenation facial, which will leave your skin glowing, followed by a 24K collagen face mask. This luxurious hub will bring calmness and peace to your relationship, all while experiencing a set of treatments to restore and heal your body. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @1hotel.southbeach

The Diplomat Beach Resort



Photo Courtesy of The Diplomat Beach Resort

Experience a spa room staged with ultraromantic vibes from rose petals to lit candles. The Spa at The Diplomat Beach Resort will offer an 80-minute oceanfront couples massage for Valentine’s Day, which includes complimentary Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries to enjoy before or after the treatment. The oceanfront spa suite commands dramatic beachside views with luxurious treatments in a spacious suite designed to ensure complete physical, mental and spiritual comfort for the ultimate couples getaway. 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, @diplomatbeachresort