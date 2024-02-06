The 13 Most Romantic Restaurants In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Charlotte Trattner By: Alexa Shabinsky and Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink

From sunset walks along the beach to dining underneath the stars, Miami has no shortage of romantic experiences. Whether you’re planning a date night or a thoughtful memory for your relationship, Miami’s dining scene offers something for everyone. We’re rounding up some of

The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller

From its glamorous dining, beautiful atmosphere, and great service, The Surf Club Restaurant by chef Thomas Keller is one of the most romantic, impressive, and elegant restaurants in Miami. With a focus on interpretations of classic continental cuisine, the Michelin-starred restaurant serves the freshest ingredients from the produce, fish, meat and more. With an impressive wine list, including a diverse selection of both new-world and old-world wines from all around the world, this decadent experience sets the scene for romance. 9011 Collins Ave. / Website

Forte Dei Marmi

Complete with handmade pasta, risotto and Italian classics, Forte Dei Marmi is a romantic atmosphere the moment you arrive at your table. Whether you’re sitting in the courtyard or inside the idyllic dining area, guests are transported out of Miami and into history. The restaurant is set in a 1938 Mediterranean building, renovated to emulate northern Tuscany while still keeping its Mediterranean roots. Serving the highest quality ingredients and a decadent food and wine list, the sophisticated atmosphere exudes romance for your next date night. And make sure to indulge in the dessert menu, which includes honey onyx pistachio gelato, perfect for sharing. 150 Ocean Dr. / Website

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Mandolin Aegean Bistro has all the charm of a Greek Island getaway. Nestled in a beautiful courtyard and designed with hues of white, blue and greenery, this atmosphere trumps the rest in Miami, bringing an ultra-romantic destination in a totally relaxing atmosphere for a beautiful night under the stars. Not to mention the menu is also delicious, with a variety of dishes from Greece and Turkey. 4312 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club

While nothing screams romance like popping a bottle of Champagne, Lido Restaurant and Champagne Bar at The Surf Club serves as the perfect spot for an extravagant date night. Indulge in a glass of some of the finest bubbly paired with caviar and palate-bursting pasta dishes. With a luxurious ambiance defined by elegance, treat your relationship to refinement tucked inside of this luxurious oasis. 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside / Website

Carbone

While reservations for this top-notch Italian destination are tough, the effort is worth it. Complete with the ideal ambiance for date night, the menu is nothing short of decadence. Whether ordering the spicy rigatoni vodka (a classic) or sharing the prime porterhouse for two, you and your date will leave you happy and full. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

LPM Restaurant and Bar

Whether grabbing drinks before dinner or enjoying a delicious meal, LPM Restaurant and Bar is the perfect location. Rooted in the French Riviera, the design of the restaurant features colorful artwork and grand booths while emanating a boutique feel. The menu focuses on classic French cuisine, which is romantic in and of itself, transporting you on a culinary journey with every bite. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr. / Website

Call Me Gaby

Call Me Gaby perfectly pairs delicious food and an intimate atmosphere, serving as the ultimate date night location. As a quintessential neighborhood Italian restaurant, the space is as intimate as can be, adorned with romantic lighting, floral pillows and cute accent plates. With a focus on simple and fresh ingredients, the menu includes all of the Italian classics, such as an array of gourmet pizzas and kinds of pasta, but a must-order for the table is the charcuterie platter to start your night on the best note. 22 Washington Ave. Miami Beach / Website

Casa Tua

Casa Tua is a Miami classic when it comes to date nights and romantic celebrations. Whether you’re sitting indoors or outdoors, Casa Tua’s intimate vibes have a quintessential romantic feel accompanied by a candle-lit dinner alongside fresh red roses. With menu highlights such as carpaccio, branzino, lamb chops and special caviar, Casa Tuua makes all guests feel at home. Whether dining in the library garden patio or east garden, this romantic destination is a soulful experience perfect for your next date spot. 1700 James Ave. Miami Beach / Website

Jaya at The Setai

As one of Miami’s most unique dining atmospheres, Jaya at The Setai, a romantic dinner in the courtyard is a must. Guests have the opportunity to sit under the stars while still enjoying a range of regional Asian specialties such as wok-created curries or the signature Peking duck. During the meal, guests can enjoy a live fire show and other nightly entertainment. 2001 Collins Ave. Miami Beach / Website

Cecconi's

Located inside Soho Beach House, Cecconi’s transports its guests back in time to the age of old Hollywood glamour. Effortlessly fusing a modern courtyard design with Italian elegance, Cecconi’s makes for the ultimate romantic date night spot. Serving Italian classics like osso buco alla Milanese, veal saltimbocca or black truffle pizza, Cecconi’s oozes romance at every turn. 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Chateau ZZ’s

As Major Food Group’s newest Miami addition, Chateau ZZ is quickly becoming an unparalleled spot for dining. Set inside the 1931 private estate, the chateau boasts stunning architecture, octagonal tower frames, glass windows conveying old-world glamour and more. With a wine cellar containing over 1,000 agave-based tequilas and mezcals, Chateau ZZ serves an unforgettable and romantic experience. 1500 Brickell Ave., Miami / Website

Fiola’s La Terrazza

Few settings invoke a greater sense of romance as a Miami rooftop. La Terrazza Da Fiola Miami’s stunning rooftop experience offers spectacular views and delicious cuisine. With over 6,000 bottles of wine and the recently launched pasta omakase experience, guests will have a decadent and upscale experience. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables / Website

Il Gabbiano

Known for its fine Italian dining overlooking Miami’s waterfront, Il Gabbiano is one of the most perfect atmospheres for a date night. Dine on the outdoor terrace while enjoying an impressive wine list to pair with the classic Northern Italian menu. Make sure to order dessert, including the Zabaglione (for two) or the decadent tiramisu at this classic Miami hot spot. 335 S Biscayne Blvd., Biscayne Bay / Website