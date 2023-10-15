7 Romantic Restaurants On The Water In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle

It’s date night, and you and your boo want to adequately honor the occasion with an extra special dinner plan that switches it up from that spot down the block. Now’s the time to pull out the heavy hitters, a.k.a. your roster of romantic restaurants on the water in Miami. Romance and waterfront vistas go hand in hand, and luckily for you, Miami is ripe with both.

La Mar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@lamarmiami)

La Mar by Gastón Acurio offers elegant Peruvian fare overlooking a dramatic waterfront setting on Brickell Key, located within the Mandarin Oriental. A must-try is the cebiche with grouper, shrimp and octopus, along with any of their creative cocktails. And it’s a no brainer to request a table outdoors, where the Biscayne Bay skyline awaits your viewing pleasure.

Amara at Paraiso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amara at Paraiso (@amaraatparaiso)

You’ll remember why you live in Miami with a reservation to Amara at Paraiso on a clear night. This Michael Schwartz restaurant is touted for its upscale Latin American cooking and scenic waterfront patio directly situated on Biscayne Bay. Expect coastal ingredients and bold, yet light fare to tantalize your senses.

Il Gabbiano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Il Gabbiano Restaurant (@ilgabbianorestaurant)

This elegant waterfront paradise promises an evening to remember, attracting a polished clientele in search of warm service and traditional Italian cuisine that wows even with the simplest of ingredients. Run by the Masci brother-duo behind Greenwich Village mainstay Il Mulino, Il Gabbiano delivers all the same stops when it comes to the complimentary palate cleansers.

Smith & Wollensky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@smithwollensky)

Smith & Wollensky may be a chain, but romance runs through the veins of its South Pointe Park location which is blissfully located on the pathway overlooking Fisher Island. You’ll be whisked away to an evening highlighted by white tablecloths and perfectly cooked steak as you and your S.O. marvel at the picturesque views.

Seaspice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seaspice (@seaspicemia)

For a glitzy night complete with yachts and bottle service, Seapsice is your go-to. But you can most definitely have an intimate dinner for two alongside the Miami River at the same time as you watch other guests wave torches and dance through the crowds. Order a decadent seafood dish and plenty of champagne, and you’ll have yourselves a night.

Baia Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baia Beach Club (@baiabeachclubmiami)

Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach offers a daycation and dining experience in one, with direct marine access facing the Downtown skyline. Located in the trendy West Avenue neighborhood of Miami Beach, Baia Beach Club is your destination for upscale Mediterranean spreads in a tropical beach club setting that only Miami does best.

Klaw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klaw Restaurant (@klawrestaurant)

Edgewater’s only rooftop bar and restaurant, Klaw resides at an iconic address that once belonged to the historic Miami Women’s Club. The food is as grandiose as you would expect from the venue, with Norwegian king crabs and in-house dry-aged steaks being the highlights. Offering a lighter lounge menu only, the rooftop is where you’ll want to dine for first-class views featuring an open deck that overlooks waterfront abyss.