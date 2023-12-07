Golf With The Greats In Rome With Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese's Latest Luxury Vacation Package

By: Marley Penagos By: Marley Penagos | | Lifestyle

Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome

Calling all golf addicts. Rome’s five-star Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese just announced a dream vacation package that’s a real hole-in-one.

The five-night luxury golf package features top-notch championship golfing, expert guidance from a member of the 2023 European Ryder Cup championship team, deluxe helicopter transfers, wine tastings, cultural golf cart tours, and more across Italy’s scenic landscapes.

Dubbed “Swinging in Luxury,” the package is a collaboration with Italy4Golf, a company that designs exclusive tours in Italy off the beaten track and away from tourist hot spots.

Marco Simone golf course in Rome

The package kicks off with a private transfer from the airport to the Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese, a 19th-century Roman palazzo in the heart of the city. Day one includes a unique tour of Rome via golf cart and ends with a tasting menu at Settino, the hotel’s rooftop lounge and restaurant boasting panoramic views of Villa Borghese gardens and St. Peter’s Basilica.

Day two brings your golf excursion with a 2023 Ryder Cup star, where you’ll play a few rounds at the Marco Simone Golf Club. The Tom Fazio II redesign of the course was completed in 2021 with numerous risk and reward opportunities to highlight the rolling countryside. Following your game, you’ll enjoy a private visit to Villa Medici, a masterpiece of Renaissance architecture and the home of the French Academy in Rome. Take a private promenade through its elegant gardens and terraces while sipping on sparkling prosecco.

La Bagnaia in Tuscany

Speaking of wine, day three is all about the vino. A morning helicopter ride whisks guests away to Tuscany’s prestigious Royal Golf La Bagnaia, offering a scenic 18-hole course amid rolling hills and lakes. The course, Robert Trent Jones Jr.’s first design in Tuscany, is located on 320 acres in Siena, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Post-golf, guests visit the famed Avignonesi winery in Montepulciano for an exclusive wine tasting and tour. The day concludes with a scenic heli-transfer back to Rome over the Tuscan vineyards.

Day four is reserved for personal leisure, exploration, or relaxation in Italy’s capital city; and the trip concludes with a helicopter ride to Puglia. Here, guests will enjoy a round of golf on the stunning 18-hole links-style San Domenico Golf, famed for its breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea. Characterized by strategically positioned bunkers and intricate mistral-oriented design, the course winds through gentle slopes, zigzagging among centenary olive trees and glimpses of the ancient city of Egnathia. The day’s luxury is capped off with an exclusive aperitivo at a chic beach club.

The sixth day marks the end of the journey with a private transfer back to the airport.

La Bagnaia in Tuscany

Rates for this luxury golf package start at $27,356 per person for single occupancy or $54,712 for double occupancy in a suite, inclusive of outlined activities and daily breakfast at Sofitel Rome. Additional costs cover airfare, specified meals, and other incidental expenses. There is a four-guest minimum to purchase the package, so bring your best golfing buddies along for the ride. Visit sofitelrome.com to learn more.