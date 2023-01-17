Romero Britto And Churchill Downs Join Forces Celebrating The Kentucky Derby

By: Lauren Pierre-Louis By: Lauren Pierre-Louis | | Art

ROMERO BRITTO AND CHURCHILL DOWNS JOIN FORCES TO CREATE ICONIC ARTWORK TO CELEBRATE THE KENTUCKY DERBY

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTIST

Romero Britto is celebrating the vibrant and impactful legacy of the Kentucky Derby with his latest masterpiece. Joining forces with Churchill Downs and paying homage to 149 years of historic racing, the new installation unveiled at Britto’s Palace comes after the whirlwind weekend of Miami Art Week. The official artwork perfectly combines and complements Britto’s opulent and contemporary style with the classic Kentucky Derby scene embedded in rich cultural tradition. The Miami-based artist seamlessly captures the magic and excitement that is the Kentucky Derby. Unveiled at Britto’s Palace, the international artist breaks artistic barriers worldwide, all the while bringing energy out of color with a twist of the Kentucky Derby’s spectacular history. 1102 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, @romerobritto