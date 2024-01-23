Party Like It's The 1990s At Rooftop Cinema Club's Silent Disco Dance Party

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Events Entertainment

On Thurday, Jan. 25, Rooftop Cinema Club will host the ultimate '90s-themed Silent Disco Party and Fashion Show, strategically timed with Miami Fashion Week. None other than Cher Horowitz from cult classic Clueless will lead the way as the night's nineties inspiration, and yes, that indeed means the iconic Amy Heckerling film will be screened to kick off the festivities.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in '90s era style with their dancing shoes in tow, because rumor has it that TLC, Ace of Base and Reel Big Fish are dominating the playlist in the lounge area post-screening. At the end of the fashion show, one lucky guest will assume the title of best-dressed.

Tickets are available for purchase here.