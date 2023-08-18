A New Global Culinary Hotspot Is Coming To SLS Brickell Next Spring

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Entertainment

Black Lion President and real estate mogul Robert Rivani strikes again with a deal that brings Mexico-based Grupo RosaNegra to the ground floor of SLS Brickell in a 10-year lease. The first flagship outpost in the U.S., RosaNegra in Brickell plans to fuse gourmet culinary experiences with a festive spirit that includes the high-caliber entertainment factor seen across several Miami-based restaurants.

“Bringing this legendary restaurant group to South Florida is right on brand with Black Lion’s grand vision to transform the way Miami does hospitality,” Rivani said in a press release. “RosaNegra will add an incredible energy to the area’s social scene and elevate the luxury restaurant experience in Brickell.”

The 13,634-square-foot space on South Miami Avenue is steps away from the Bad Bunny and David Grutman entertainment restaurant collab, Gekkō, located in the commercial space of the SLS LUX condo building (an additional asset in Rivani’s portfolio).

Guests will experience the unique essence of the Latin party in the heart of Miami, where a blend of energetic cultures dominate the nightlife scene. The Mexican-inspired menu features flavors from countries such as Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil and will incorporate premium ingredients such as Ora King Salmon, Super Colossal Octopus, Tiger Shrimp and Alaskan King crab.

Expect live entertainment and a resident DJ to set the tone as you embark on the gastronomical journey through Latin America, coming to Miami in the spring of 2024.

Fabio Faerman and Sebastian Faerman with FA Commercial represented both sides of the transaction. Over the past year alone, Black Lion has secured over $100 million in acquisitions across South Florida, specifically within the restaurant and hospitality sector. These include the space for Gekkō, Amara at Paraiso with Chef Michael Schwartz, Wynwood Jungle and the ground floor of Zaha Hadid’s One Thousand Museum—which Rivani recently sold for a $1.5 million gain.