Experience The Ultimate Summer Capsule Collection

By: Nick Remsen By: Nick Remsen | | Travel

TWO EXOTIC POWERHOUSES TEAM UP FOR THE ULTIMATE SUMMER CAPSULE COLLECTION OF OUR GETAWAY DREAMS.



Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas takes her beloved swimwear to Rosewood Le Guanahani in St. Barths. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSEWOOD LE GUANAHANI

The tiny, toney island of Saint Barthélemy has luxurious hotels to spare.



PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSEWOOD LE GUANAHANI

Yet none of its getaways feel quite as rarefied as the Rosewood Le Guanahani, a colorful, cottage-dotted hillscape perched above a surf-washed juncture between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. Because of this marine meeting point, Le Guanahani boasts mirrored, back-to-back beaches, which are anchored by a dynamic club, restaurant, pool and bar, with trellis-trimmed yellow and blue and purple bungalows ascending in the background. Suffice it to say: The place is unique, even among the jewels presented by the island, and this singularity is something the hotel champions.





PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSEWOOD LE GUANAHANI

Enter: A new collaboration with the Brazilian swim and ready-to-wear designer Adriana Degreas (@adrianadegreas). Le Guanahani and Degreas have linked up on a capsule collection—which is sold exclusively through the property—of swimsuits, skirts, fan-shaped bags and more. The São Paulo-founded and Miami-based Degreas worked with a “tropical joie de vivre” motif of elongated, willowy ferns alongside a palette of off -white and black to produce this charming little edit. And, while the collaboration is appropriate for coastal wanderlust the world over, its heart is in this tiny little corner of St. Barth’s. As such, it’s given an idyllic distinctiveness, just like Le Guanahani itself. D209, 97133, St. Barthélemy, @rosewoodleguanahani