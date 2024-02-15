Miami Beach's Newest Gallery Brings Cultural Inclusivity

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Events Art

Ross+Kramer Gallery opens in Miami Beach, creating a cultural epicenter for inclusivity.



Daniel Arsham, “Blue Veiled Rome Deified” sculpture PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSS KRAMER GALLERY AND THE ARTIST

Miami’s art scene continues to soar, bringing worldwide talent to our beaches. Now, the Ross+Kramer Gallery, fresh off Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, is gearing up for an exceptional lineup of emerging and internationally renowned artists.

Spotlighting a unique fusion of contemporary and midcentury blue-chip creations, the gallery creates a space to cultivate inclusivity for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts.

“Embracing the vibrant cultural tapestry of Miami, its remarkable growth, and ever-evolving landscape, we couldn’t be more thrilled about our natural progression into this dynamic market,” said Ryan Ross, co-founder of the gallery. “Miami’s energy and enthusiasm align perfectly with our gallery’s vision, where creativity and culture flourish.”

Working to contribute to the city’s vibrancy and artistic growth, the Sunset Harbour gallery is redefining the local art scene. Marking the third Ross+Gallery location and first out of New York, the 3,000-square-foot space creates an unforgettable statement for artists and the global community.

This month, Ross+Kramer Miami Beach prepares to welcome En Iwamura, a ceramic artist whose work explores the relationship between negative space, the viewer and the object within the Japanese philosophy. 1910 Alton Road, Miami Beach, @rosskramergallery