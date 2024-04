By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

With the holiday season winding down, get in one last fix with the Royal Ballet's Nutcracker.

See Also: Watch Yo-Yo Ma Play Six Solo Cello Suites From The Odeon In Athens

From Stage Access on M/LUX, take in the splendor of the delightful story of Clara and her nutcracker.

Watch it below: