How Model And Activist Roz Stays Motivated 

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture People

In the decade that model and activist Roz has lived in the United States, she has dominated fashion by working with the likes of Swarovski, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Guess, among many others. However, her most impressive feat was what started it all. She broke barriers in her initial pursuit in the industry and became the first Saudi Arabian model to take off her traditional hijab and abaya and step in front of the camera.

In addition to her record as a trailblazer in fashion, Roz has more than 14 million followers across social media and, more recently, released her very own makeup palettes that are clean and sustainable. With another successful year in the books, Roz took the time to catch up with Modern Luxury about staying loyal to her audience, her approach to fashion and her proudest career moment.

Over the summer, you released three makeup palettes with The Balm Cosmetics. How can we use these vibrant beauty products as we transition into winter looks and trends?

The palettes have neutral colors and although it was launched in the summer, there are a wide range of colors to use throughout the winter, and especially during all the holiday parties

With days being shorter and the sun setting so much earlier, how do you stay energized throughout the day?

I wake up around 8 a.m. every day and always have my coffee! I workout early everyday to keep me motivated throughout the day.

You have more than 14 million followers across social media. How did you establish a relationship with your audience?

I always reply to my fans' questions and I definitely consider all of my followers part of my family!

You’ve worked with designers like Versace, BVLGARI, and Dolce & Gabbana. What fashion trends do you think will be big in 2023?

I try to always create my own trends and wear whatever I feel confident in. I try to be original and unique with whatever I'm wearing, but at the end of the day, feeling your best is what matters. Wearing what makes you feel good is the best fashion trend.

Let’s look way back. You've broken barriers throughout your career. Do you remember what first inspired you to be a model and what fueled your motivation to bravely make the leap into the industry?

When I was little, I always dressed up in my Mom’s clothes and did fashion shows with my cousins for our whole family.

Without an agent or manager, you truly run your own business. How do you manage to balance it all?

I have cultivated a strong team around me and have a great relationship with everyone to all work collectively to reach our goals.

What advice do you have for anyone else with the goal to be a trailblazer, entrepreneur or industry shaker?

Be yourself and don’t try to copy anyone else. Focus on yourself, maintain a close relationship with your followers and always remain humble.

What are you most proud of about your career?

I was able to open the door for other women in Saudi to do anything that they dreamt of in their career. I am proud that I was able to build myself and my career while still staying true to myself.

See also: TikTok Beauty Guru Madeleine White Reveals The Next Big Fashion Trends