Runaway New York Launches Its First Solo Showcase In Miami

By: Zoe Schneider By: Zoe Schneider | | Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, fashion, style and beauty,

Known for innovating fashion and lifestyle, the Miami Design District continues to usher in vibrancy to the city. As part of NEO Miami Design District, a rotating pop-up debuting new designers, the contemporary label Runaway New York launches its first solo showcase in the city.

Jagger Walk, founder of Runaway New York

Founded by Jagger Walk, whose designs have been featured all over the globe since creating the brand in 2018, the brand actively nurtures innovative ideas and collaboration from emerging talent, emphasizing the integration of different artistic fields.

Emily Fleming at the launch event

Launching exclusive in-store pieces, the brand recently hosted its February launch at NEO Design District. “I am honored to be included in NEO Miami Design District,” Walk says. “Being a part of this initiative aligns perfectly with our brand ethos, which thrives on the fusion of diverse artistic expression. The Miami Design District has always been a beacon for the arts, fashion, and design, and NEO Miami Design District is a brilliant extension of this legacy.”

Symbolizing the synergy of fashion, music, and art, Walk shares his excitement about bringing Runaway New York to the city. “This opportunity allows us to share our narrative and engage with a vibrant community that appreciates artistry and innovation,” Walk says. Running throughout the month, shoppers will have the opportunity to discover the brand’s exclusive pieces.

Justin Blades and Jagger Walk

35 NE 40th St. Miami, @runawaynewyork