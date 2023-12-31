The Best Running Trails In Miami To Get Moving

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle

If the wellness craze has taught us anything, it’s that exercise is critical for both a healthy body and a healthy mind. Good thing that Miami is a playground for some of the most scenic running routes found on beaches, pavement, boardwalks, and mangroves, so you don’t have to rely on walled-in treadmills to get your heart rate up. Read on for a comprehensive list of the best running trails in Miami, and be sure to thank us later when you’re feeling energized, refreshed, and ready to take on the world.

Rickenbacker Causeway

Distance: 3 to 6 miles

If you’re looking to be visually entertained by the most scenic and expansive views of Biscayne Bay and its sparkling waters, run down Rickenbacker Causeway, the connector between mainland Miami and barrier islands Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. For a taste of uninterrupted peace and quiet, make a pit stop along the trails on Virginia Key, a four-mile loop of pathways that cut through the island’s tropical vegetation and blissful shorelines.

Crandon Park

Distance: 2 miles

Crandon Park in idyllic Key Biscayne has it all—from beautiful beaches with swaying palm trees to state-of-the-art golf and tennis facilities. For a beach run from heaven, stride along the two-mile shoreline right after getting off Rickenbacker Causeway, and you’ll forget that you’re actually running. If you’re more of a serious runner, try some of the nature trails that loop through the inland portion of the park.

Venetian Causeway

Distance: 3 miles

This route is a Miami classic, the gateway from downtown Miami to Miami Beach. On the designated sidewalk, join bicyclists and pedestrians gazing at the luxurious multimillion-dollar homes floating along Biscayne Bay, found on the islands of Star, Palm, and Hibiscus. That could be you one day if you dream big enough.

Miami Beach Boardwalk

Distance: 1 to 4 miles

You won’t come across a better people-watching opportunity than on the Miami Beach Boardwalk, a combination of wooden and paved paths depending on your location on the coastline’s stretch. You’ll pass a slew of hotels, restaurants, and exercise fanatics perfecting their routine in the heart of the South Beach action.

South Pointe Park

Distance: 1 to 4 miles

A gem on the southernmost tip of Miami Beach starting at 5th Street, South Pointe Park consists of the island’s only “hill” and a picturesque patch of lush greenery. With views of Fisher Island and mega yachts docked along the bay, your run will be anything but boring. The park itself is always lively and festive, a hot attraction for yogis, rollerbladers, musicians, and any type of Miami personality.

Brickell Key

Distance: 1 mile

The Brickell Key triangle loop is perfect for any Brickellites looking to get a quick afternoon jog in while taking their lunch break after a long block of Zoom meetings. The miniature island offers breathtaking cityscape views that reflect off Biscayne Bay, yet it couldn’t feel more like a remote hideaway despite its proximity to downtown. There are several benches situated along the water for a scenic breather.

Downtown Miami Riverwalk

Distance: 2 miles

Basically an extension of Brickell Key except across the bridge, the Miami Riverwalk is the perfect running route for downtown dwellers and cuts through Bayfront Park and the FTX Arena. The pedestrian-only walkway is ideal for easy, uninterrupted running on a friendly surface and happens to boast killer water views lined with tall palms.

Long Pine Key Campground

Distance: 6 miles

We’re lucky enough to be situated within driving distance of the largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S., a welcome respite from the Miami noise. Long Pine Key Campground in Everglades National Park is about an hour away from the city and winds through unpaved grasslands for an exhilarating adventure. Nature lovers will rejoice on this run.

Oleta River Park

Distance: 3 miles

For an invigorating getaway, go on a brisk run through the three-mile running loop found in Oleta River State Park, Florida’s largest urban park. You’ll be in awe of the fact you’re in North Miami as you brush by dense vegetation and spectacular wildlife in the mangrove forests that make up the park.

Old Cutler Trail

Distance: 4 miles

Experience Coral Gables’ residential charm to the fullest along Old Cutler Trail, a historic route that originated as a wilderness path and features signature banyan trees surrounded by mansions. Along the way, you’ll encounter some impressive natural landmarks, such as Fairchild Tropical Gardens, Matheson Hammock Park, and Pinecrest Gardens.