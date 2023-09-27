Fort Lauderdale's Iconic Runway 84 Reopens

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest drink Eat

While many affirm that you shouldn’t mess with the classics, sometimes a slight refresh is necessary to ante up. After a months-long closure and $4 million renovation, the legendary Runway 84 restaurant reopened its doors earlier this year, unveiling a new look and feel while staying true to its iconic roots and time-tested menu—accomplishing the tricky balancing act of staying true to its roots while bringing its beloved crowd something hip and fresh.



Runway 84 opened 40 years ago under the name Anthony’s Runway 84, becoming a beloved local fixture known for its lively atmosphere, celebrity cachet and delicious Italian-American fare. While the landmark eatery maintained a devoted following over the decades, owners Anthony Bruno, Pat Marazno and Marc Falsetto felt it was right to carry Runway 84 into its next era.

The reimagined space leans into an elegant, sophisticated aesthetic reminiscent of old-school supper clubs, with jewel-toned velvet banquettes, crystal chandeliers and a glamorous new piano lounge that features live music. Custom furnishings and decorative touches pay homage to the restaurant’s storied four-generation history, while expanded patio seating, a swanky new bar and private dining options provide contemporary upgrades.



While longtime fans will find familiar menu classics like meatballs, tableside Caesar salad, and lasagna, new seafood and steak offerings provide tempting choices. The bar program also steps it up with craft cocktails like Smoked Old Fashioned and luxe reserve options like the Mile High Club, made with Macallan Rare Cask.

With its prime location and polished new look, Runway 84 regains its status as one of Fort Lauderdale’s premier dinner destinations with a consistently full reservations list. Between the intimate vibe, creative drinks and menu of Italian favorites, everything old is new again at this reborn local legend. 330 W State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale, @runway84