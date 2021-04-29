Explore Safely This Summer With Tropical Destinations Just Hours Away From Home

Paige Mastrandrea and Erin Kain | April 29, 2021 | Feature Travel





Aerial shot of Oil Nut Bay’s Nova Lounge in the British Virgin Islands

THESE TROPICAL DESTINATIONS WILL ALLOW YOU TO SAFELY WANDER FROM SOUTH FLORIDA THIS SUMMER AND ENJOY SOME WELL-DESERVED “ME” TIME.



Private villa at Amanyara

Bask in the Caribbean breeze, the warm sunshine and the glistening blue waters as you allow yourself to indulge in one of life’s greatest luxuries this summer—travel. After missing out on a year’s worth of jet-setting, explore these destinations safely, located a mere few hours away from home.



Poolside seating at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa

AMANYARA

Turks & Caicos

Luxury is taken to new heights at Amanyara—the ultimate oasis for health and wellness that allows rejuvenation and restoration in the presence of pure beauty. Embark on a personal wellness journey with a slew of new and cutting-edge offerings, from kundalini yoga and meditation to energy activation sessions, and personalized wellness immersions that target different areas of the body, from weight management to detox and cleansing. Partake in horseback riding, free-diving and kiteboarding for more action or head to the newly renovated pool pavilions where you’ll find respite between the breeze of mahogany trees as you lounge against the infinity-edged swimming pools. For a longer stay, take advantage of Amanyara’s 30-day At Home With Amanyara program where you’ll have all of the essentials needed to create a second-home sanctuary. Northwest Point, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands, @amanyara_resort



Lush bathroom at Amanyara’s Pond Pavilion Villa

OIL NUT BAY

British Virgin Islands

Escape to tranquility on Oil Nut Bay, accessible only by helicopter or boat on the eastern tip of Virgin Gorda of the British Virgin Islands. Spanning 400 acres of land that surrounds the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, this private oasis will release your stress and worries the minute you step on the property. Enjoy luxury rental villas featuring endless outdoor activities and adventures. Explore the interactive nature center, alfresco restaurants and bars, and enjoy plenty of poolside access that will leave you blissfully sunkissed. Virgin Gorda Oil Nut Bay, British Virgin Islands, @oilnutbay



Oil Nut Bay’s Nova Lounge

HODGES BAY RESORT & SPA

Antigua

This flagship property sits on 8 acres of lush tropical gardens and one of the world’s most pristine coral sand beaches. Boasting a personalized boutique resort experience, lodgings include suites with expansive outdoor spaces, rooftop penthouses and private oceanfront villas. Be sure to check out the happening nightlife at Black Sails Ultra-Lounge and keep an eye out for surprise guests at DJ Central and Celebrity Karaoke— high-profile celebs like Ashanti and Nico & Vinz have been known to stop by. Sandy Lane, Hodges Bay St. Johns, Antigua & Barbuda, @hodgesbay_antigua



Plunge pool at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa’s townhouse

ST. REGIS BAHIA BEACH RESORT

Puerto Rico

Situated between the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve, this high-class resort and former coconut plantation sits on 483 breathtaking acres, including 2 miles of secluded beach. Enjoy a romantic dinner on the shore, explore inspiring nature trails or visit one of the local wildlife sanctuaries where you may glimpse sea turtles and manatees. Our favorite spot is the Iridium Spa, a must-visit thanks to pampering treatments utilizing precious local ingredients such as gold, coffee, exotic fruits and rum for total holistic healing. State Road 187 Kilometer 4.2, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, @stregisbb



St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort’s beachfront residences

PARK HYATT ST. KITTS CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR

St. Kitts & Nevis

Guest suites decorated with contemporary architecture capture the essence of St. Kitts’ rich, historic roots and are sure to delight—the rooftop plunge pools and private sundecks with unobstructed views of the clear Caribbean Sea and neighboring islands don’t hurt either. Relax and recharge while sipping signature cocktails in a private poolside cabana or explore guided aquatic activities like snorkeling, kayaking and paddleboarding. Don’t forget to toast to a perfect evening with a private meal next to the stunning waterfalls of the Rampart Pool or during an intimate candlelit dinner for two underneath the stars of Banana Bay. Banana Bay, South East Peninsula, Parish of St. George, St. Kitts, St. Kitts & Nevis, @parkhyattstkitts



Pool at the Presidential Villa at Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

LE BARTHÉLEMY HOTEL & SPA

St. Barts

Tucked away on a crescent-shaped, white sand beach rests Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, offering a uniquely private and luxurious travel experience. With just 44 elegant guest rooms and suites, guests can delight in uninterrupted solace, basking seaside at the infinity pool or indulging in a pampering session at Le Spa at Le Barthélemy with skincare by La Mer. Wander to the rooftop bar—Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot—to watch the sunset over live music and cocktails, and feast on a decadent French meal at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Aux Amis. Explore the storied island with a cocktail in hand and enjoy the uninhibited freedom of Caribbean life. Baie de Grand Cul de Sac, Saint-Barthélemy, French West Indies, @lebarthelemy

Path to the beach at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa

Poolside bungalows at SLS Baha Mar

BAHA MAR

Bahamas

With three unique hotels, a casino and multiple shopping and dining destinations, a trip to Baha Mar will delight any type of traveler. The best part? It’s only a 30-minute direct flight from Miami. Hit the slot machines, dip in the ocean, check out the SLS’ epic pool party or enjoy the property’s newest offerings, including chef Daniel Boulud’s prized Cafe Boulud The Bahamas, which opened at the Rosewood Baha Mar in March. Also new to the property is the Worth Your While experience, combining all of the best elements of the Caribbean into one getaway aboard a private boat excursion. Debuting this summer will be Baha Bay beach club, Sugar Factory and an eatery from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. 1 Baha Mar Blvd., Nassau, Bahamas, @bahamarresorts



Entryway of Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour



Aerial shot of Eden Roc Cap Cana’s bungalows

EDEN ROC CAP CANA

Dominican Republic

Nestled in the exclusive beachfront community of Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, this posh private property boasts a seductive air of European-inspired glamour. With activities ranging from catamaran sailing cruises and private helicopter tours to rainforest zip-lining and wildlife interactions (the squirrel monkeys are totally Insta-worthy), this dream destination offers something for everyone. After a long day of fun, enjoy some well-earned R&R in a multibedroom villa complete with a private pool and chef, butler service and ample outdoor space for intimate alfresco dinners. Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Provincia La Altagracia, Dominican Republic, @edenroccapcana



Elegant guest suite at Eden Roc Cap Cana



Baha Bay Beach Club at Baha Mar