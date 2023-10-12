The Salty Donut Debuts A New Long-Term Brickell Pop-Up

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Food & Drink News Latest Local food Eat

As the Miami weather slowly cools, few things compare to a sweet treat and a warm cup of coffee. Now, Miami’s beloved homegrown doughnut and coffee shop, The Salty Donut (@thesaltydonut), is making its long-awaited debut in Mary Brickell Village.

Starting Oct. 16, the fan-favorite pastry shop will open its legendary and signature vintage camper van as an ode to The Salty’s humble beginnings as a weekend pop-up in Wynwood. Patrons can enjoy specialty craft doughnuts and inventive flavors while savoring the innovative coffee program.

“We are so excited to continue expanding The Salty throughout our hometown. Brickell has been on our radar for a while. It is the heart of Downtown Miami and a location our customers have been asking about for quite some time,” says Andy Rodriguez, the CEO and co-founder of The Salty. “The vintage camper is near and dear to our hearts, and it brings us joy to have it parked long-term in such a lively part of town.”

Reward members can indulge in 50% off doughnuts, such as the maple and bacon flavor or traditional glazed, and coffee on opening day through The Salty app and an Instagram giveaway of $50 gift cards.

Since first opening in 2015, The Salty has expanded across the Southeast in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Florida, Georgia, Texas and West Palm Beach and multiple locations around South Florida.

Customers can either place a walk-up order or schedule a pick-up on the app.