Sana Skin Studio Expands Its Haven To Coconut Grove

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty

EXPERIENCE SKINCARE BLISS AND GOAL-DRIVEN FACIALS AT SANA SKIN STUDIO’S NEW COCONUT GROVE LOCATION.



Gua sha is one of the luxurious add-ons offered at Sana Skin Studio. PHOTO BY VALENTINA QUIJADA

Derived from the Spanish word sanar, Miami skincare haven Sana Skin Studio emphasizes beauty from the inside out. Founded on the mission to change your relationship with your skin, the beloved skin studio is now expanding into the iconic Coconut Grove neighborhood with its newest location. With goal-driven and customizable facials, Sana Skin Studio lets its guests choose between 50 to 70-minute facials complete with add-ons depending on specific skin goals, such as microcurrent, LED light therapy, AHA peel, oxygen boost and more. Sana’s dedicated team works with its guests to choose the best skincare products to use during the facial, with each brand made from the best ingredients by clean beauty standards. From the moment guests step inside, Sana Skin Studio welcomes them to complete serenity, offering the opportunity to unplug and immerse in the ultimate skincare experience. 2810 Oak Ave., Coconut Grove, @sanaskinstudio