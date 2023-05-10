Experience Jamaica At The Totally Transformed Sandals Dunn's River

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Travel

A TOTALLY TRANSFORMED SANDALS DUNN’S RIVER INVITES VISITORS TO EXPLORE THE NATURAL WONDERS OF THE GLISTENING OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA LANDSCAPE.

With a deep history of creating all-inclusive resorts in some of the Caribbean’s most gorgeous tropical settings, Sandals Resorts (@sandalsresorts) makes a glorious return to its roots with the reopening of Sandals Dunn’s River, just moments away from Jamaica’s majestic Dunn’s River Falls.



PHOTO COURTESY OF SANDALS DUNN’S RIVER

Originally designed as the Arawak Hotel by famed modernist architect Morris Lapidus, the luxury resort embodied the Golden Age of Jamaican hospitality in the 1950s, nestled at the water’s edge. Today, its storied return as Sandals Dunn’s River celebrates the continuation of an endearing story spanning six decades—honing in on the treasured resort’s nostalgic past and a new era of sun-soaked memories unfolding amid a backdrop of Jamaica’s natural treasures.

Complete with 260 rooms, the wholly reconceptualized property provides unparalleled and exotic luxury, taking hospitality to new heights. Offering first-of-its-kind suite designs, such as Jamaica’s first tufa skypool butler suites, complete with a private pool that spans the balcony’s edge, the all-inclusive resort leaves no want or need unfulfilled.



The ultra-luxe Sky Pool Suite at Sandals Dunn’s River PHOTO COURTESY OF SANDALS DUNN’S RIVER

Connecting nature with luxury, Sandals Dunn’s River encapsulates the tranquil rainforest in the resort’s stunningly innovative and modern designs. Incorporating the north coast of Jamaica’s natural elements across the resort, guests can experience the allure and magic of the Caribbean island. From rushing waterfalls to pristine beaches, the handpicked site embraces the native foliage of Ocho Rios, serving as the ideal setting for rejuvenation and relaxation.

“This was an extraordinary project and the last I worked on with [my late father] as his final masterpiece. My dad grew up playing and fishing on this very beach, falling in love with its white-sand coastline, cool breeze, azure waters and its close proximity to the destination’s archetypical falls,” notes Adam Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “As it makes its highly anticipated return to the Sandals family, Sandals Dunn’s River breathes new excitement into a corner of Jamaica loved and cherished by so many with a next-generation resort worthy of its nostalgic past.”



Postcard from Sandals Dunn’s River. PHOTO COURTESY OF SANDALS DUNN’S RIVER

Debuting extraordinary and unlimited cuisine at the resort’s 12 restaurants, guests can delight in gourmet offerings from classic cooking to French delicacies infused with a Jamaican fl air. Highlights include Dunn’s Rum Club, where the island’s signature libation is shaken and stirred into authentic expertly mixed craft cocktails, and BLŪM café, inspired by Jamaica’s quintessential Blue Mountains, where the beans are harvested and roasted exclusively for the resort.

Encouraging all who stay at Sandals to stay, play and indulge to their heart’s content, the Caribbean locale is the ideal setting for undeniable beauty. From stand-alone villas complete with stunning views and luxurious accommodations, Sandals Dunn’s River offers the ultimate vacation destination.