How To Make The Ultimate Spicy Mango Daiquiri

By: Paige Mastrandrea | Food & Drink

SWEET AND SPICY NOTES COME TOGETHER IN PERFECT HARMONY TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE VACATION COCKTAIL

Exciting discoveries await in our steamy Miami paradise, so when an elevated elixir crosses our path, we stop to take note. The award-winning Santa Teresa rum (@santateresarum) elevates the classic daiquiri with its triple-aged, refined, yet quaffable spirit. With only three grams of sugar per bottle, this unexpected cane sings sweet and spicy in a mango melody that whisks taste buds off on a getaway, no plane ticket required.



PHOTO BY JOSE PEREIRO

RECIPE

Santa Teresa Spicy Mango

Daiquiri Cocktail Recipe

1.5oz Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

.5oz fresh lime juice

.75oz Monin mango puree

2-3 dashes of Scrappy’s Hellfire

Bitters or similar to taste

METHOD

Add all ingredients in a tin with ice.

Shake and fine strain into a chilled glass.

Glass: Rocks or Coupe Glass

Garnish Options: Tajin Rim & Lime

Wheel or Mango or Edible Flowers





