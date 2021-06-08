Weekly Routine: Sarah Cheung's Unsponsored Skincare Formula

By: Kat Bein | June 8, 2021 | Style & Beauty

No matter who you think you are, you’ve got to start with the basics. Just ask Sarah Cheung, a beauty influencer with more than a million followers across platforms who’s turned her skincare enthusiasm into a full-fledged line of products.

“Your skincare routine—what you do every morning and every night—is the bread and butter of your skin,” she says. “No amount of expensive facials at Beverly Hills is going to fix your skin if you don’t have a good, solid foundation.”

Since late 2020, she’s been sharing her secrets with the world via her company Sacheu Beauty, selling Cheung-approved skincare products, tools and accessories to give everyone that inside-out glow.

She’s been at it on YouTube since 2006, and before launching her line, she gave fans an unsponsored look at her go-to skincare routine, and today, we’re taking a closer look at that treasure trove.

“I used to have acne as a teenager, I don’t anymore, but no matter what your skin type is, the general formula is always going to be the same,” she says. “Cleanser, toner or exfoliant--or both--serums, and then a moisturizer, or SPF.”

She acknowledges that viewers with combination and dry skin types may want to change out the exact products, but that you can stick to this breakdown and insert your fave finds to make the formula work best for you.

Cheung is a big fan of micellar water, and she heavily emphasizes being gentle on your skin when removing your makeup. She recommends dabbing a cotton pad with micellar water and letting it sit for a couple seconds on your eyes before gently wiping, and she says it’s better to cleanse a couple of times than rub at your thin eye area to remove heavy makeup.

When it’s time to cleanse, she lathers the cleanser in her hands first, choosing not to scrub her face but to simply massage the cleanser in. Cheung boasts about her daily chemical exfoliant, and she name-drops her favorite serum (before launching her own, of course).

It’s a fun and easy-to-follow routine, and Cheung really knows her skincare stuff. Watch and learn below.

Follow Cheung’s routine and get the products she recommends in the links below.

