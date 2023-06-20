There's A Ready-To-Drink Cosmo Approved By Carrie Bradshaw Herself

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink

The Sex And The City sequel series, And Just Like That…, returns for season 2 on June 22 for more adventures in love, careers and friendship in NYC from Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

And though And Just Like That… sees the beloved trio taking on new risks and hurdles (as one would expect from watching stories about women in their 50s versus their 30s), some things just never go out of style.

Case in point: the cosmopolitan. Carrie Bradshaw’s renowned go-to drink, we think, is still a solid choice whether you’re meeting the girls for a drink or corralling on the couch together for a night in.

Made with vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice, a cosmo is timeless just as it is a balanced mix of tart and refreshing. And with And Just Like That… season 2 practically here, Sarah Jessica Parker has created an updated version fit for the new millennium ‘20s.

Called The Perfect Cosmo by SJP, the ready-to-drink beverage from Thomas Ashbourne comes in 375 mL bottles and four-pack cans. It presents a modern twist on the cocktail as a kosher-certified, gluten-free drink made of cranberry, lime, triple sec, premium vodka and notes of strawberry.

"I had so much fun crafting The Perfect Cosmo with the Thomas Ashbourne team,” Sarah Jessica Parker shared in a statement. “We tried many different flavor combinations and ingredients, and I couldn't be happier with how it came together in the end. It's a bold, refreshing, high-proof cocktail with a bit of sweetness layered in.”

Not only is The Perfect Cosmo a vibrant drink, but it’s probably the easiest cocktail you’ll ever whip up. Just follow Parker’s simple steps.

“I like to pour mine over ice. Easy, convenient, and delicious," she says.

Carrie Bradshaw is a proven tastemaker in her New York City, making it no surprise that the woman who has brought her to life for 25 years would entrust Thomas Ashbourne with the development of The Perfect Cosmo. The craft spirits brand promises its products are high-proof and made of fresh, all-natural ingredients and expertly distilled spirit bases, which go on to be used in recipes derived from Michelin star-level cocktails.

