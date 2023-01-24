Scholarship Opportunities at the Miami School of Fashion

By: ISTITUTO Marangoni By: ISTITUTO Marangoni | | Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

With A New Year comes positive change, and now is the best time to change your life by studying a career within the Fashion Industry. Istituto Marangoni Miami has opened new opportunities for scholarships across all of their programs including Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, Fashion Business, and Interior Design.

With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local professionals, our design School in Miami offers a variety of fashion marketing courses and fashion graduate programs, including two-year Associate of Applied Science and four-year Bachelor of Fine Art degrees in Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, and Fashion Business. We also offer Master of Art Degrees in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management, Digital Communication & Social Media Strategy, and Fashion Innovation & Luxury E-Commerce. We also offer a number of professional short courses throughout the academic year, open to students virtually and in-person.

At Istituto Marangoni, we’re dedicated to helping empower students who are passionate about accomplishing their dreams, with Fashion Styling, Fashion Business, Master Programs, and Fashion Design scholarships that remove some, or all, of the financial burden of pursuing a fashion education.

Scholarship Opportunities include:

Scholarship in Fashion Design - Awarded to new students applying for the fashion design program based on the scholarship project.

Scholarship in Fashion Business - Awarded to new students applying for the fashion business program based on the scholarship project.

Scholarship in Fashion Styling - Awarded to new students applying for the fashion styling program based on the scholarship project.

Scholarship in Interior Design - Awarded to new students applying for the interior design program based on the scholarship project.

Presidential Scholarships - Awarded to new students with above average performance throughout their high school careers and plan to pursue an education in fashion.

Diversity in Fashion Scholarship - Recognizes students who are considered “underrepresented” in the fashion industry through all ethnicities, races, and genders.

Sustainability in Fashion Scholarship - Awarded to students interested in changing the future of the fashion industry with new sustainable practices for a positive impact on consumers lives and the environment.

International Experience Scholarship - Awarded to high school graduates in a foreign country outside of the U.S. seeking an education in fashion while experiencing a new country.

Transfer Student Scholarship - Awarded to students who started their education at another institution but wish to finish their studies at Marangoni Miami.

Now is the perfect time to learn more about scholarship opportunities and start your 2023 on a high note!