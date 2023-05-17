Scott Woodward: The Marketing Entrepreneur

By Tedfuel By Tedfuel | | People Sponsored Post

Photo credit: Marc Tousignant

Scott Woodward is a highly accomplished branding and marketing expert who has made a significant impact on the fashion and advertising industries. Through his exceptional creativity and strategic thinking, he has helped elevate brands such as Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, and Movado Group to undertake some of the most inventive marketing in the past two decades. He also has a commitment to purpose-driven marketing, philanthropy, and giving back causes and strategically aligning them to global brands. Woodward's dedication to his craft, combined with his philanthropic efforts, make him an inspiration to aspiring marketers and business leaders everywhere.

Woodward's induction into Chevron USA's training program in their Mid-Atlantic Regional Office in Baltimore, Maryland, marked his entry into the world of branding and marketing. His tenure there provided him with invaluable knowledge and expertise, laying the foundation for his subsequent success in the industry. Ironically it was then that the oil giant was undergoing a multi-million-dollar re-brand when he was a young marketing assistant soaking in all the aspects of such an endeavor with a Fortune-ten brand.

He has become a prominent name who has made a significant impact on the marketing and branding industry and is considered a trailblazer who's never been afraid to shake things up. From his early days in the Chevron marketing training program to his stint at Bausch & Lomb, where he helmed the Ray-Ban brand as the youngest global director in the company’s history, he's always been one to push boundaries.

And that's exactly what he did when he took on the global rebrand of Ray-Ban, one of America's most beloved and iconic brands. He orchestrated one of the most notable integrations in brand history when he had the iconic Ray-Ban Cats Predator series featured on Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones worn as part of their Men-in-Black uniform during the entirety of the movie. It was written about in Ad Age as one of the biggest marketing tie-ins in brand history as the clips from the Sony blockbuster were used in a first-ever TV spot to promote the film and the brand.

It was during his time at Ray-Ban, however, that Woodward's path crossed with legendary brand advertising expert and fashion photographer, Peter Arnell. Recognizing Woodward's exceptionally creative and strategic abilities, Arnell took him under his wing, mentoring him and helping him unlock his full potential. They worked on many iconic and notable campaigns at Ray-Ban and later Movado Group where Woodward once again hired him as his creative agency partner on Ad campaigns written about in The New York Times, Ad Age, and Brandweek for their ingenuity in the ad and fashion worlds.

He also made waves during his time at Calvin Klein, where he oversaw retail marketing and public relations and pioneered the insight’s role. At his final corporate stop at Movado Group as one of the first CMOs in the fashion world, he shook up the industry once again with an uber-luxury campaign that was ahead of its time: "Be Late." "Time is a luxury." Featuring a then-model, Melania Knauss, who would go on to become the First Lady of the United States. Equinox’s newest campaign touts “Life is a Luxury” marketing the upscale gym and its amenities.

Woodward went on to work with other fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Movado, Concord, Piaget, Coach, and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as serve as a creative consultant for Arnell’s New York-famous Agency for other high-profile clients including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Martha Stewart, and Lego.

Woodward's journey to the top of the business and marketing world was marked by his relentless drive and creativity, which set him apart from his peers.

He founded his own brand marketing consultancy, SEW Branded, in New York City and has done notable work for Bausch & Lomb, Woolrich, Lands’ End, Sotheby’s, Warren-Tricomi, The Plaza Hotel, Pacifica, and Target to name a few. He serves as its CEO & Chief Creative Officer working with world-class creative, art direction, and digital teams.

One of the most admirable qualities about Woodward is his commitment to philanthropy. Throughout his career, he has made it a priority to use his skills and resources to give back to those in need. One of his proudest accomplishments is his work in youth empowerment, which earned him recognition with the Emery and Clio Awards. Woodward has collaborated with several high-profile clients to support causes that are close to his heart. He was able to secure a $1 million donation from one of his clients for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, and he also worked with One Direction to contribute another $1 million one year later towards educating youth on kindness and acceptance. He has supported various other causes throughout his career, including AmfAR for AIDS research, Susan G. Komen for breast cancer awareness, and various youth empowerment and anti-bullying causes to encourage youth to be themselves and live authentic lives.

He began his academic journey by earning a dual concentration in marketing and management and graduating Magna Cum laude with a BA from Saint Leo University. He continued immediately by earning his MBA with honors from Loyola University and completing his electives at Villanova University.

Most recently, he teaches Marketing, PR & Branding as an adjunct at the famed Parsons School of Design and has joined the Board of Advisors of Pneuma, a tech start-up in proprietary technology that engineers living, photosynthesizing fibers that can capture carbon emissions and restore our symbiotic relationship with the planet with applications in apparel, furniture & home design. He resides in the Lower East Side of New York City.

PHOTO courtesy of SEW Branded: On set shooting Actor and Entrepreneur Patrick Schwarzenegger for Born This Way Foundation’s Kindness Campaign.