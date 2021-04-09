Scotty Huss on the Biggest Obstacle Entrepreneurs Face While Starting Out

by Karishhma Ashwin | April 9, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Life as an entrepreneur is never easy. Setting goals and striving for success is a hard road to travel, and it’s scattered with one obstacle after another. Yet, according to 23-year-old self-made millionaire Scotty Huss, there is one hurdle bigger than all the rest that budding entrepreneurs will have to face at the start of their journey, if they’re determined about staying in the game for the long-haul.

“Not knowing where to start or lacking the right guidance is the rock which many an aspiring entrepreneur’s dreams have floundered upon,” explained Scotty before adding, “The longest journey begins with the smallest step and thousands have walked the path you are now on. So, having the blind-faith to simply make the jump and go for it, and finding someone else who can help guide your way are crucial for anyone serious about the entrepreneurial life.”

If there’s one thing the network marketer and life-coach from Florida takes seriously, it’s being an entrepreneur. Scotty explained, “When I was a teenager, I was fired from both of my jobs and hit rock bottom. I ended up doing drugs and making poor choices, until I was finally sent to a mental institution.”

Whilst behind those four walls, Scotty had plenty of time to think, and he realized he wanted more from life than it had offered him to date. He also realized nothing was going to be given to him on a plate, and he would have to earn it the hard way.

Scotty explained, “I came to a point in my life where it was pretty much do or die, so I just took the bull by the horns and hung on for dear life. I was also fortunate enough to benefit from the teachings of someone who was a lot further down the path than myself. Their mentoring made all the difference, and made me determined to pay it back by helping others.”

Today, Scotty can be found wearing many hats. He’s a network marketer, business owner, and real estate investor, but above all, it’s his work coaching budding entrepreneurs that he finds the most rewarding.

Scotty said, “If I can help others get a foot on the ladder and scale the same heights I’ve enjoyed, then I go home a happy man. It really is as simple as that.”