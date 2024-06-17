See What We Loved About Driving the New Acura ZDX

Lifestyle, Sponsored Post,

By Cindy Hatcher By Cindy Hatcher | | Lifestyle, Sponsored Post,

From a quick charging time to its next-level audio system, this new all-electric SUV impressed our test driver.

Excitement has been building over the new 2024 Acura ZDX, so we gave one tastemaker a chance to check it out in person.



The Acura ZDX is an impressive all-electric SUV, exuding futuristic opulence at every turn. ZDX Type S preproduction model shown. Production model may vary.

When it comes to a premium driving experience, we like to stay updated on the latest and greatest options on the market, so we sent lifestyle digital creator Remi Ishizuka (and her adorable mom) to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach for her own hands-on interaction. Acura granted VIP access to not only see the vehicles, but also test drive the new all-electric Acura ZDX.



Big wins were the Acura ZDX’s Google-integrated maps and a big panoramic roof.





Remi shared the experience with her mother as the two spent the day making memories together.

Are you eager to explore an innovative electric vehicle that seamlessly transitions from road trips to touring around town with envy-inducing features? Check out the full lineup of Acura ZDX and order yours today at acura.com.

©2024 Acura. Acura, ZDX, Precision Crafted Performance, and the stylized “A” logo are registered trademarks of Honda Motor Co., Ltd