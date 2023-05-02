The Rare Beauty Makeup Guide

By: Tierra Booth By: Tierra Booth | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style fashion web-og

Rare Beauty is a makeup brand created by actress and singer Selena Gomez. More recently a beauty mogul, Gomez works to spread love and positivity through her brand and encourage her consumers to embrace and enhance their true beauty through these products. Check out how to expertly use Rare Beauty’s best-selling products to embolden your makeup routine.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Product Description: A weightless and long-lasting liquid blush that blends effortlessly and gives your cheeks the perfect soft flush. It is infused with durable color pigments so that you rock it all day. The blush is available in 13 colors with popular ones being Bliss, a nude pink blush with a matte finish; Lucky, a hot pink blush with a dewy finish and Grace, a bright rose mauve blush with a matte finish.

Who it's for: This product is available in matte and dewy finishes depending on what look you’re going for. It is also suitable for all skin types and designed to be mistake-proof, allowing you to layer it over liquid or powder formulas without after your other makeup.

Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

Product Description: This product brings the liquid highlighter feel to powder form and combines dewiness, smoothness and reflective skin all in one package. The silky smooth highlighter comes in four different shades and melts instantly into your skin, creating a seamless and natural look all while also being transfer-proof, smudge-proof and waterproof.

Who it's for: This highlighter is perfect for those who desire the dewy finish a liquid highlighter gives you, but you prefer to stick to powder formulas.

Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks

Product Description: A bronzing stick that creates that nice sun-kissed glowy look and blends seamlessly into the skin to achieve a bronzed summer look. The weightless and smooth texture of the product makes it easy to softly sculpt any area of the face. This product is also ultra-blendable and buildable, making the it glide on smoothly and seamlessly with a natural finish.

Who it's for: The formula of this bronzer stick is non-greasy and water-resistant so that it won’t crease, cake up or clog your pores. It’s an ideal product for anyone with oily skin, but also works well for those with drier skin types.

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Product Description: A hydrating and lightweight concealer that grants you buildable coverage wherever needed and also brightens the skin with a radiant finish. The formula of this product is creamy and blends evenly with the skin, creating a bright and glowy look. There are 51 shades to choose from ranging in various shades.

Who it's for: This product is suitable for sensitive skin, as well as dry skin based on its hydrating elements.

With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm

Product Description: A hydrating tinted lip balm with dewy and buildable color. It offers sheer color and a soft shine and glides on effortlessly with a smooth slip. This lip balm is also hydrating leaving your lips nourished and nurtured.

Who it's for: This product is perfect for anyone looking for a nice tinted lip balm that provides the right amount of color and shine to create irresistibly full and healthy-looking lips.

Kind Words Lip Liner

Product Description: This lip liner is created with a super creamy and waterproof formula that is long-lasting, lightweight and non-drying. The smooth glide of the liner is balm-like and applies evenly on the lips and instantly defines and shapes lips with high-pigmented color and an overall soft matte finish. It also includes a built-in sharpener for your convenience.

Who it's for: This product works for all skin types and is especially suitable for sensitive skin.

Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

Product Description: This product is a flawless combination of lip balm and lip gloss. It shines bright just like a gloss but also cushions like a balm. The smooth formula of this balm creates long-lasting hydration and richly nourishing lips with a weightless and comfortable feeling and doesn’t feel sticky. You can get this balm in five different shades.

Who it's for: This lip balm can be a great product for everyone, but specifically would be ideal for a person with dry lips who is looking for extra nourishment.

Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel

Product Description: This triangular-shaped retractable brow pencil has an added tinted brow gel to create the perfect naturally defined brows. The weightless brow gel formula works to glide easily and provide a flexible hold. The natural-looking shades allow you to customize the desired intensity you’re going for.

Who it's for: This product works well for anyone and has eight different shades to choose from.

Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

Product Description: This liquid-like cream blush melts instantly into your skin. It was meant to create that natural look where we get a soft flush when we’re feeling vulnerable. The blush goes on smoothly and seamlessly and is completed with a natural satin finish with a soft blurring effect.

Who it's for: This product is for anyone who wants to add a soft look to their makeup routine and there are five different shades to choose from to achieve this look.

Illuminating Primer - Always An Optimist Collection

Product Description: This water-based gel primer has a cooling effect and smooths, hydrates and illuminates the skin to prep your makeup for the best results. It is lightweight and non-sticky and glides on smoothly for a nice base. With the hydrating ingredients, your skin will stay properly nourished and fresh all day under all of the makeup.

Who it's for: This product is ideal for dry skin types and will keep your skin hydrated all day. However, it can also be used by other skin types becayse the formula is lightweight.

These are just a handful of products by Rare Beauty to get you started. Pick out your favorites from this list and give them a go! You can find any of these products on Rare Beauty’s website or Sephora.