How Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Transformed Into 'Swimsuit Island'

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Parties Events Style Celebrity fashion

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue officially hit the stands, and Florida celebrations kicked off at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood with red-carpet appearances, with the models gracing the carpet in eye-turning outfits.

Photo Courtesy: Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images

SI models, including Brooks Nader, Olivia Ponton, Jennifer Atilémile, Nicole Williams English, Kami Crawford, and more, attended the events, sharing what Sports Illustrated and this year’s issue means to them and advice for women hoping to be part of the SI institute.

Photo Courtesy: Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images

“Don’t compare yourself to others because you could be on the pages too. There is no one-size-fits-all formula for SI Swim, so submit yourself and do the swim search, don’t stop until you get it,” Crawford shared.

Florida native and model Olivia Ponton echoed those statements.

“Sports Illustrated means everything to me; to be part of a group of girls who are so inclusive and diverse is a dream come true,” Ponton noted.

Photo Courtesy: Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images

Celebrations continued with the dynamic concert of Grammy-Award-winning artist and SI cover model Kim Petras. Performing her hit songs such as “Unholy” and “Coconuts,” several models, including Leyna Bloom, Ellie Thumann, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Madisin Rian, Lauren Chan, Lorena Duran, Jennifer Atilémile even joined her onstage.

Complete with a weekend-long pool part celebration, SI models participate in meet and greets, beauty treatments, and a 25-minute full-body workout led by Melissa Wood-Tepperberg of Melissa Wood Health and a 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie. Guests even had the opportunity to view the latest swimwear trends and looks from the 2023 issue.

Photo Courtesy: Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images

Guests experienced a customized beauty bar showcasing products such as Completely Bare, Mystic Tan, Sunflow and Dibs Beauty, with which SI Swimsuit cover star Brooks Nader and Swim Search finalist Jena Sims are official partners, were some of the few lines included. From lip liners to

Dibs Beauty offered makeup demonstrations and samples, Completely Bare displayed its hair removal samples, and Mystic Tan provided guests with the perfect options for this summer’s bronzed glow look. Guests could partake in hairstyling sessions and a nail bar.

Martha Stewart, breaking down age barriers, and superstar Megan Fox grace the pages of this year’s issue. Although this weekend’s celebrations have come to a close, it is all leading up to a runway show for Miami Swim Week this July.