Two-Time Michelin-Starred Restaurateur Henrique Sá Pessoa Opens Sereia In Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink food

Two-time Michelin-starred restaurateur brings Portugal-inspired Sereia to Miami.



Arroz de pato with smoked bacon, chorizo and parsley aioli PHOTO BY RUBEN CABRERA

Taking a seafood approach, Miami’s new culinary gem, Sereia, by top chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, makes its debut in Coconut Grove. Shining a spotlight on the Iberian coast, the culinary venture marks the first partnership between Michelin-starred chef Sá Pessoa and Miami hospitality veterans Jourdan Binder, Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond. Offering an array of imported and local catches, menu highlights include signature seafood dishes such as a traditional fish stew cataplana, marinated scallops with Sereia royal caviar and arroz de pato, ducked rice with smoked bacon, chorizo and parsley aioli. Beyond the entree menu, guests can enjoy an expertly curated crudo and tapas bar. With an extensive bar program with crafted cocktails paying homage to the Iberian coast, Sereia’s extensive wine list features libations honoring Portuguese tradition and flavors. Taking guests on an epicurean journey through Portugal, Spain and France, Sá Pessoa’s Miami venture offers the culinary experience of a lifetime. 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, @sereiamiami