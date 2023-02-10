This South Beach Jewel Is The Ultimate Staycation

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Travel Local

SITUATED ON THE SERENE BEACHFRONT, THE SETAI IN MIAMI’S SOUTH BEACH IS A RARE JEWEL FOR SOPHISTICATED TRAVELERS.



Sweeping views from the penthouse PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI

Designed to offer guests a peaceful sanctuary in a prime location, The Setai successfully accomplishes this goal with a welcoming environment complete with its new pool villas, where guests can enjoy the sunrise during their visit. Masterfully combining the warmth of Asian hospitality with personalized services, this South Beach destination is perfect for decompressing and finding time for true mindfulness.



One bedroom suite. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI

With stellar dining options offering the best of Miami’s dining scene, The Setai continues to soar in its culinary offerings. The property’s famed restaurant Jaya perfectly pairs Southeast Asian-inspired dishes with world-class entertainment, including aerial acrobats suspended from the roof, fire dancers, live jazz music and more. Jaya, which means victory in Sanskrit, incorporates traditional Asian culinary techniques such as wok stations and tandoor ovens. Executive chef Vijayudu Veena perfectly curates standout dishes such as Peking duck, naan bread and Indian curries using bold ingredients like turmeric, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, chilies, coconut milk and tamarind. The hotel’s other restaurant, the Ocean Grill, offers European-inspired dishes in a relaxed and casual atmosphere overlooking the ocean. Guests staying through the weekend are encouraged to delight in the signature Sunday jazz brunch with endless Champagne, rosé or white wine, breakfast classics and Asian and Indian-inspired dishes.



The ultraluxe penthouse bedroom at The Setai PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI

Offering incomparable amenities, guests can choose between a wide selection of rooms ranging from art deco rooms to ocean suites or penthouses featuring anything they could need or want. Leaving no desire untended, guests can enjoy a day sipping from fresh coconuts while basking in the Miami sun, complete with personalized beach service. If you happen to be in need of some pampering and blissful relaxation, venture to the Valmont Spa for Asian-inspired treatments and rituals that will leave you feeling at peace with a sound mind and body. Indulge in a plethora of rejuvenating experiences such as the signature Relax and Harmonize massage using ancient Balinese techniques or the deep-tissue Alpine Vitality sports massage, which aims to release deep-seated tension from the muscles and connective tissue.



Settle into bliss at The Setai’s gorgeous beachfront. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI

Located steps away from world-class shopping, the Setai offers something for everyone. Whether you are in the mood for a secluded oasis, world-class nightlife or a fanfare of culinary expertise, The Setai will leave you eager to return. 101 20th St., Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach



The property features three pools. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI