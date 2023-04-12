Shake Shack Pickleball Club Pops Up In Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Events Local

Shake Shack’s nationwide Pickleball Club is popping up in Miami on April 29 as part of the company’s “stand for something good mission.”

In partnership with premier racket sports provider Toss & Spin, Shake Shack will host an interactive and immersive program where aspiring and experienced pickleball players can learn, play and compete.

From 1-6 p.m., the one-of-a-kind event is divided into three levels: intro to pickleball, beginner/advanced intermediate, and the round-robin tournament hosted at the Mimi Shores Tennis Center.

Extending that mission into the Shake Shack Pickleball Club, 25% of all ticket sales from the event will go to the Mourning Family Foundation's Overtown Youth Center. This organization provides comprehensive services to at-risk youth in some of South Florida’s most underserved areas. Attendees can expect unlimited refreshments, including Shake Shack specialties such as lemonade, Shack2O, and beer and canned sparkling cocktails provided by Spritz Society. Participants will also receive a voucher for a complimentary ShackBurger to redeem at their next Shack visit.

Tickets are required as space is limited. For more information and tickets, visit the website.