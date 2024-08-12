Shake Shack And Boatsetter Partner For The A Labor Day Sweepstakes

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink News Latest, Food & Drink, food,

Labor Day Weekend is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than outside on the water? Shake Shack and Boatsetter are partnering to bring the ultimate yachting adventure to South Florida to celebrate the end of summer.



Inviting fans to enter the sweepstakes, Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for boat rentals, charters, and on-the-water experiences, and Shake Shack are offering an exclusive yacht adventure during Labor Day Weekend valued at $7,732.50.

Four lucky winners will take to the seas with up to seven of their friends on Aug. 31 or Sept 1 for a private four-hour yacht trip. Complete with a menu of delicious Shake Shack goodies, cocktail options, Supergoop! Sunscreen and more, guests can set sail for this unique and unforgettable opportunity.



“We’re always looking for ways to bring fun and unique experiences to Shack fans,” said Mike McGarry, Vice President of brand marketing at Shake Shack.

Here’s how to enter: Participants must purchase a Shake Shack Large Order, upload a photo of their receipt, and sign up for a Boatsetter account during the entry period Aug. 12-25. Participants must be 21+ and can enter via here.



“Boatsetter and Shake Shack share a vision of bringing people together through exceptional experiences, said Boatsetter CEO Michael Farb. “In the vibrant boating scene of South Florida, a key region for us, this partnership allows us to blend the freedom of the open water with the joy of shared meals,”

For more details, terms and conditions, visit the website here..