Weekly Recipe: Shakshuka By Motek In Miami

October 25, 2023
Some Sunday mornings require a heartier brunch than others, and on those days, there’s not much that can beat a savory shakshuka—even better, a shakshuka from Motek in Miami.
Motek is an Israeli-Mediterranean bistro that’s won the hearts of Miamians in droves, particularly for its beloved brunch menu, which features this uniquely American twist on the regional favorite.
The below recipe slowly simmers tomatoes and long green peppers to create a flavorful and spicy harissa-spiced sauce, then pairs that with homemade challah bread and eggs cooked to whatever temperature the eater prefers. Traditionally, the eggs in shakshuka are runny, but that’s where the twist comes in!
"This dish symbolizes the cultural bridge that MOTEK builds," founder Charlie Levy says, "inviting guests to savor the familiar and the novel in a single, satisfying bite.”
You don’t have to be in Miami to give this perfect brunch bite a try. Just dig into the official shakshuka recipe from Motek below and enjoy!
Ingredients:
Directions:
