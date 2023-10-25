Weekly Recipe: Shakshuka By Motek In Miami

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Some Sunday mornings require a heartier brunch than others, and on those days, there’s not much that can beat a savory shakshuka—even better, a shakshuka from Motek in Miami.

Motek is an Israeli-Mediterranean bistro that’s won the hearts of Miamians in droves, particularly for its beloved brunch menu, which features this uniquely American twist on the regional favorite.

The below recipe slowly simmers tomatoes and long green peppers to create a flavorful and spicy harissa-spiced sauce, then pairs that with homemade challah bread and eggs cooked to whatever temperature the eater prefers. Traditionally, the eggs in shakshuka are runny, but that’s where the twist comes in!

"This dish symbolizes the cultural bridge that MOTEK builds," founder Charlie Levy says, "inviting guests to savor the familiar and the novel in a single, satisfying bite.”

You don’t have to be in Miami to give this perfect brunch bite a try. Just dig into the official shakshuka recipe from Motek below and enjoy!

Shakshuka

Ingredients:

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 tsp paprika

2 to 3 oz tahini

2 to 3 eggs

3 to 4 fresh vine tomatoes, diced

Olive oil

Small bunch of micro cilantro

Pinch of salt

Pinch of za’atar herbs

Challah, pita, or bread of choice (for dipping)

Directions:

Place a medium cast iron skillet, or saucepan on medium-high heat, and drizzle olive oil. Once warm, add chopped garlic and stir until golden. Add diced tomatoes, jalapeño, red pepper, paprika and a pinch of salt. Lower heat to medium-low and let it simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes. When the sauce is nice and warm, make two or three little wells in the pan (depending on how many eggs you are using). Crack each egg into the wells. Cover with a fitted lid until egg whites are settled. For well-done eggs, let it simmer for longer. Toast bread, pita or challah. Remove the pan from heat carefully. Garnish with a sprinkle of za’atar herbs and micro cilantro. Drizzle tahini on top.

Visit Motek in Miami and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.