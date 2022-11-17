Shield Advisory Group Is on a Mission to Support Small Business Owners Grow Their Companies

By Evan Arroyo By Evan Arroyo | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Matthew R. Meehan is a leading finance expert who spent 20+ years on Wall Street and is now using that experience to help small and medium-sized businesses obtain the capital they need. Luigi Rosabianca, known as “The Professor”, has a diverse educational background in architecture, law, and political science and is a strategy expert who supports analyzing a business's strengths and weaknesses and offers actionable solutions. The two joined hands to co-found and launch a one-stop shop for business consulting, Shield Advisory Group (SAG).

The experts created the company intending to help small business owners grow their companies. They observed that entrepreneurs wear all the hats: CEO, marketing, product development, and sales, and since they do not have time for all that, SAG advisors take a personalized approach to provide the support, resources, and tools they need to scale for success.

When asked why, how, and when they launched SAG, Matthew quickly says, "In the aftermath of the pandemic, we saw how much small businesses were suffering. Many owners and entrepreneurs felt isolated and had no help navigating these unprecedented times. Large corporations had the resources to pursue tax credits and government programs to aid in their recovery. But the little guys didn't have the advantage of an advisory board to do the heavy lifting. And so we launched The Liquid Lunch Project as an extension of Shield Advisory Group to help more struggling business owners in America."

“Each week, we speak with industry leaders, big thinkers, visionaries, authors, and CEOs who offer our listeners valuable insight and advice on The Liquid Lunch Project podcast. We like to say it's a masterclass in entrepreneurship for those who want to get shit done," Luigi shares.

Shield Advisory Group is a successful company. A few months ago, they launched a Friday morning newsletter, The Weekly, that provides an additional free resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs that covers everything from tech, finance, small business, and more. They have also helped over 1000 clients receive over one billion dollars in capital and tax credits.

Shield Advisory Group stands out for delivering all-inclusive tailor-made solutions for growth. They have a great team that can assist business owners with funding, accounting, payroll services, consulting, acquisitions, and more. The Liquid Lunch Project co-hosts urge aspiring entrepreneurs to prioritize the following resources; time, team, relationship, and tools. They share that everyone has 24 hours a day, but you are set apart by how you utilize the hours. You should pay attention to who you surround yourself with. According to the duo, being in the company of people who don't challenge you to grow and think outside the box is harmful.

Luigi adds, "Make sure you have the tools you need to do your job well, do it resourcefully, and invest in what you need for long-term success. Entrepreneurship can be such an isolating experience. You need to prioritize spending time with the people you love and care about to remind you that the hustle and hard work is worth it."

The Liquid Lunch Project co-hosts are focusing on helping small business owners grow and scale their operations and aim to help 100,000 small business owners achieve their dreams in the next two to five years.